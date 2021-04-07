Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
David Clardy, 53, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, false pretense.
Caleb Walton, 26, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Mallard Drive Guntown woman said someone at the end of County Road 1041 was playing loud music late and it kept her and her neighbor from sleeping.
A County Road 1329 Mooreville man said someone stole the county-issued garbage can from the house he is renting.
A Nunni Trail Lake Piomingo black woman said while she was cleaning her property, two unknown white males in a white pickup drove past and yelled out obscenities about her and her race.
A Rock Creek Lane Tupelo man noticed there was a dent in the rear passenger door of his Chevrolet Silverado. He is not sure when it happened or who might have hit his truck.
A woman said she walked past the apartments near county roads 1145 and 1438 in the Auburn community and noticed a chemical smell that was not normal. She said it was not the first time someone has been using drugs on the front or back porch. She wanted to let law enforcement know about the situation.
A Saltillo man said someone stole the county-issued garbage can from his County Road 1329 Mooreville rental house.
An Iuka man said he had a package being delivered to his mother's County Road 1349 Tupelo house. He thought she had the package and would not give it to him. When he pulled up the tracking on his phone, the deputy pointed out that it was still "out for delivery" and had not been left at the residence yet.
A Tupelo woman said she gave a male acquaintance she only knows by his nickname a ride to a County Road 1277 Nettleton house. When they arrived, the friend took her keys and would not give them back. When deputies arrived, the friend ran away, but left her car keys.
A H.M. Richards employee said while she was at work, someone hit her car in the parking lot. There was damage to the right rear bumper and scratches on the right rear door.
A County Road 931 Saltillo woman said her 32-year-old granddaughter burned down a mobile home on her property without permission. The granddaughter said the trailer was unlivable, it was a controlled burn and they notified the volunteer fire department. The woman said the trail was part of an unresolved civil issue over funds.
A County Road 417 Guntown woman said an unknown black male knocked on her door around 9:30 p.m. and asked for a ride to Baldwyn. She said she couldn't and he left. Deputies searched the area but had no contact with the suspect.
A County Road 197 Tupelo man said his 20-year-old sister-in-law assaulted everyone in the home at midnight. He said there was an altercation because they moved a gun from the refrigerator to her grandmother's room. The suspect thought they were trying to steal the gun and started attacking everyone. The grandmother stepped in between the combatants. She was unsure if the suspect assaulted her. The suspect had left the scene before deputies arrived.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since April 7.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.