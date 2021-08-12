Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office
A Saltillo man said that he went by his Shannon home and noticed his lawn mower had been damaged. The man told deputies that he believes a white male suspect tried stealing it. The man said a neighbor saw the possible suspect previously kick his door in.
A Mantachie woman said that the renters of a house she owns has not paid rent in over a year. The woman said that the renters have changed the locks on the house so she can no longer get inside. The woman said she believes that one of the renters is also selling drugs out of the house.
A County Road 1581 Tupelo woman said she has been followed by two people for the past two weeks. The woman said she thought is was the people to whom she owed trying to repo her vehicle, but she said paid them and there wasn’t a repo out for it. The woman said the people following her have not said anything to her or tried anything. She confronted the two people and told them to “leave her alone because they weren’t getting her car.” She said the two people did not say anything to her, all they did was laugh.
A County Road 1453 Tupelo man said that he recently sold a truck to a person. The man said he told the buyer that he could not have the tool box with the truck but he came and go the truck with the tool box when he wasn’t home. The man said that he texted the buyer multiple times over the past months to try and retrieve the tool box, with the tools in it, and said that he keeps giving him the run around.
A Baldwyn woman said her son showed up at her house and attempted to get inside. She said that she told him that he is not welcome on her property. The mother said her son tried to get her to jump his car off and then began to get in her face and scream and curse her when she refused. The mother said her son’s brother showed up and made him leave the property.
A Shannon woman said that her ex-boyfriend followed her home from her job. The woman said while he was on the property, he began a disturbance and would not leave. The woman said when she called 911, he left. The ex-boyfriend returned back to the home an hour later on her porch. Deputies advised the man to leave the property and not return.
A County Road 831 Saltillo man said that he and his family left to go to town. When they returned home, he noticed his 2006 Red Stock Honda Rancher missing.
A Baldwyn woman said that a woman showed up to her home and knocked on her door. The woman said that when she unlocked her door, the woman opened her door and came into her home and went to her bathroom. The woman said she could hear the trespasser talking to herself and said that she told her to leave. The woman refused to leave and went to sit in her driveway. Deputies arrived and arrested the woman for disorderly conduct.
A County Road 251 Saltillo man said that his neighbor called to let him know she saw some people working on a broken down car that was parked in his yard. The neighbor went to confront the people, and they said the homeowner had given them permission to be there. The homeowner said he had not spoken to anyone about being on his property. Shortly after the neighbor called him back and told him someone was in his carport with a flashlight. The homeowner called 911 and deputies showed up. When they arrived, they did not find anyone on the property.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman said that she left her house and went to Tupelo. When she returned, she noticed the dog that she was watching over was dead.
A County Road 598 Plantersville woman said she was awakened by a friend who lives with her because they found a man in the living room. The friend was coming back from using the bathroom when the intruder climbed through a window, ran out the front door and got into his car and left. The woman said the intruder was “spinning tires” leaving and went into the ditch on the other side of the road.
A County Road 404 Shannon woman said that her daughter’s ex-boyfriend has been coming to her home and beating on the doors, windows and walking around the house. The mother said that he will come and go several times before he stops coming.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Tuesday Aug. 10
