Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Bryan Thomas Caldwell, 37, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Carlos Copeland, 36, of Sherman, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Hallie Dilworth, 55, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, felony fleeing.
Winfred D. Hill, 74, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a controlled substance.
Taylor Hinton, 25, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, breaking and entering.
Brandon Lee, 35, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, capias receiving stolen property.
Bradley D. Messer, 39, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Angela D. Moxley, 47, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a controlled substance.
Curtessa M. Ray, 38, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, embezzlement.
Jennifer Rene Sims, 38, of Shannon, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a controlled substance.
Kimberly Spencer, 43, of Plantersville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 122 Nettleton woman said someone in a red four-door pickup has been driving fast while the school bus is stopping to pick up kids in the morning.
A County Road 1277 Nettleton man said the neighbor’s dog has been coming onto his porch and scaring his wife. The dog has attacked and killed all but one of his cats.
A County Road 878 Mooreville man said overnight, someone cut the fence across from his house and the cows got out.
A County Road 931 Chevron employee said there was a man outside bothering customers at 10:20 a.m. He has been told many times that he is not welcome at the store. When the clerk told him to leave, he cursed at her and threatened her. He then punched the glass door, causing it to shatter and cut the clerk, who was standing at the door. The 26-year-old suspect was arrested, charged with disturbing a business and malicious mischief.
A Mount Zion Church member said a woman has been taking flowers off of graves at the County Road 659 cemetery.
The postmaster at the Mooreville Post Office said a white dog bit and punctured the tire of a postal vehicle along County Road 1409. Because of the dog’s aggressive behavior, they have suspended mail delivery to six houses. Those residents are starting to call and complain.
A County Road 1640 Tupelo man said someone stole a Milwaukee Tools circular saw and a grinder from his garage.
A Tunni Trail Lake Piomingo woman said two men came into her property after 9 p.m., walked around her house and knocked on the doors. She was scared and called 911. The men told the responding deputies they were bail bondsmen.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A Central Avenue woman said her ex-boyfriend has been sending her harassing texts. They broke up in 2020. She said she owed him $150 and recently paid him $130. He started sending her vulgar texts insinuating how she could make the other $20. She blocked his number but he started texting from a different one.
Police found a Lincoln Town Car abandoned on Southern Heights, just south of Mitchell Road around 9 a.m. The car was partially blocking the road so it was towed.
A McCullough Boulevard woman said her brother took her debit card and food stamp card while she was in an altercation with him and his girlfriend.
A Bell Circle woman said her ex-boyfriend stole her wallet during an argument. The wallet contained $180 cash, a cash card, food stamp card, and the Social Security cards for herself and her four kids. He refused to give the wallet back unless they could talk and get back together.
A guest at the Holiday Inn on McClure Cove said overnight someone damaged the bed cover on his truck and stole a suitcase of clothes and a case of water from the truck bed. The hotel security camera recorded the entire incident.
Enterprise car rental said an employee found a Taurus 9mm pistol under the seat of a car that had just been returned. The company policy is to turn the weapon over to police for safe keeping.
A Lumpkin Avenue man said his ex-girlfriend has been harassing him. They broke up seven months ago. Over the last month, she has been knocking on his apartment door and calling him repeatedly. He changed his phone number. Now she is going to the leasing office trying to get in contact with him. He has told her numerous times to leave him alone, but she refuses.
A President Avenue woman said her city-issued garbage can was missing. She said it might have been blown down the hill during a thunderstorm.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a female customer was observed concealing clothes, toys and a vibrator. She attempted to leave without paying for the $100.02 worth of merchandise but was detained. Police cited her for shoplifting.
Police responded to a Lumpkin Avenue apartment complex where a woman said her ex-boyfriend had her bedroom furniture and miscellaneous kitchen items and refused to give them back. The officer explained it was a civil matter and she would have to take him to court.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.