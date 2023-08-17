The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Larry Cody Thomas Cruse, 30, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Edwin Corey Gray 46, of Smithville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation.
Donte Lowe-Smith, 28, of Detroit, Michigan, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Willie Rines, 54, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, bond surrender for possession of methamphetamine.
Marcus Wise, 26, of Fulton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, capias for aggravated domestic violence.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1282 Tupelo man said a mattress box spring apparently came off a vehicle going down the road and landed on the roadside in front of his residence. As the item bounced down the road, it took out the man’s mailbox.
A County Road 833, Guntown, woman heard a commotion outside around 7 p.m. She went outside and saw her boyfriend on the ground with a bleeding head wound. She said an unknown Black male left the yard and her boyfriend refused to tell her what happened. The boyfriend left the scene before deputies arrived. He did not tell her where he was going.
While a County Road 711, Tupelo, woman was out of town, her son went to the house to check on his gun and to sight-in the single-shot hunting rifle. The gun was missing. When she returned, she looked around and noticed two PlayStation 5 consoles were missing as well. There was no sign of forced entry, but she admitted the back door does not lock.
