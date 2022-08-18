Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Harry Adams Jr., 23, of Verona, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
Larry Dewayne Bell, 24, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Mason Gary, 20, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, credit card fraud.
Exzadrin Levi, 18, of Verona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, failure to yield.
Noa Ruff, 22, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, credit card fraud.
Joseph Tubb, 44, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Mickey Joe Williams, 41, of Plantersville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1766 Auburn woman got a call saying she won a prize and needed to purchase Visa money cards to claim the prize. The caller said they would be at her place at noon with attorneys and a deputy sheriff to get the cards. She did not fall for the scam.
A County Road 1562 Auburn woman was sitting outside her apartment when two males and a female showed up. The female suspect started punching the woman and pulling her hair. One of the males hit her in the head once before they drove away.
A County Road 270 Nettleton woman got into a verbal altercation with her boyfriend over the use of her truck. Deputies allowed her to gather her belongings and move her vehicle from the residence.
A County Road 270 Nettleton man said his girlfriend let him use her truck to go to work last night. When he got back the next morning, she said he couldn’t use it anymore and told him to return the keys. She told him she had pressed charges for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
A Mount Vernon Road man said a male acquaintance borrowed a grinder and returned it broken. When he drove by the friend’s house, the suspect pointed a gun at him. He turned around and the suspect threw a stick, breaking the driver’s window. As he drove away, the suspect fired several shots, hitting the tailgate, back glass, windshield and the right front tire.
An Amory woman said a coworker at Grammer has tried to flirt with her in the past. When he tried to talk to her again, she told him to stop talking to her. He started threatening her and said he would punish her. She said another man had to hold him back. She reported him to the human resources office.
A Water Valley woman said as she left a Saltillo factory, her estranged husband was waiting for her. He started following and harassing her, so she called 911.
A County Road 1409 Mooreville man said a woman has been driving up and down the road recording him and his children on her phone. He said the woman was drunk and drives recklessly.
A County Road 659 Verona woman saw a gray Dodge Durango parked on the side of the road. A male walked around it like he had car trouble. She saw the man pushing the neighbor’s lawn mower toward the vehicle. When the woman’s husband told the suspect to put the mower back, he got in the truck and drove away.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Aug. 16.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
