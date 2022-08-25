Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Montise Edwards, 33, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Christopher Thomas, 47, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, simple assault on a law enforcement officer.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Guntown man recently bought a Birmingham Ridge Road property. He also bought a camper so a person could move out of the trailer on the land. The suspect put the camper on someone else’s land right next door. He has been told he is trespassing, but refuses to leave.
A County Road 1563 Mooreville woman said her friend’s grandson, 35, started an argument with the two women over a set of jumper cables. The friend ended up leaving with the suspect because she got tired of arguing over jumper cables.
A Saltillo woman said her mother’s County Road 683 has been empty for about three years. The man who checks on the house said a white couple had backed their car into the driveway and were looking around. The male suspect said they were looking at the old trucks and wanted to buy one. He told the couple to leave. When he looked around, a 10-gallon air compressor was missing.
A Windfield Drive Carr Acres woman saw a black man in the wood line behind her neighbor’s house and an older van with a Florida tag. She tried to talk to the man but he would not speak to her. She was scared to leave her home and called 911. A deputy spoke to the man, who was doing construction work at the neighbor's house.
A woman went to check on a County Road 659 Tupelo house she owns and found the front door open and pry marks by the door knob. Inside, the kitchen stove was missing, as was a 30” interior door. The neighbors saw a maroon Hyundai sedan with a Clay County tag parked near the front door recently.
A man said he was riding down the road with a female acquaintance when they got into a heated verbal altercation. Since he is in drug court and didn’t want to get into trouble, he got out of the car and called 911. She said she would call the law if he came back on the property. He said he just wants to get his stuff back and move on.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A Van Buren Avenue man sad when he came home from the emergency room the locks on his house had been changed. He said the lease is in his wife’s name.
A man said when Veterans Boulevard narrowed down to two lanes, in order to merge he had to accelerate around a white GMC Yukon. After that, the SUV began “aggressively tailgating” him. When he turned into a business, his vehicle was struck by a Coke bottle. He looked and the SUV had stopped. The black male driver started arguing with him. The man said he gave the Coke bottle back to the suspect, who proceeded to hit him in the left ear with a closed fist. The suspect told the man if there had not been any witnesses, he would have done a lot worse.
A man came to town for the flea market and parked his 2020 Dodge pickup behind the Coley Road building. After the show, there was yellow paint along the front of his pickup. He thinks a box truck backed into the front of his vehicle.
A Rankin Street Extended business reported that someone cut the locks off two semi-truck trailers and stole assorted family items.
A woman said her Beretta 9mm pistol was last seen in a friend’s car on Smith Street back in June. It took her a while to find the serial number to file a report.
A former Wing Stop employee returned, was loud and disrupted the business. She also made threats of violence toward employees.
A woman said while she was working at a Brunson Drive medical office, someone took her car keys, then went outside and slashed the upholstery on the driver’s seat. She suspected two coworkers were responsible, possibly angered by recent disagreements at the office.
A woman said her boyfriend drove her from their Shannon workplace to a West Main Street daycare to get their children. She went inside. When he saw two police officers arrive, the boyfriend drove away in her Hummer 3, leaving her and the kids stranded. The woman and the boyfriend had been in a domestic altercation that turned physical earlier in the day, but she had not reported it.
The office manager of the Red Roof Inn said a black man entered the lobby and waited for the employee top leave to check on rooms. He then opened the cash register and stole $265 cash. She said several hotels have had problems with the man panhandling. He is normally accompanied by a pregnant black female.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.