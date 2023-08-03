Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Kenderrick Burnett, 21, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, disobeying a police officer.
Traveous Coburn, 28, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, contempt of court.
Billy J. England, 49, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, failure to maintain control.
Charles Terrell Gandy, 41, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, two counts of sexual battery, two counts of fondling.
Shon R. Grant, 28, of Shannon, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, armed robbery, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, sale of methamphetamine.
Eddie Glenn Gray, 48, of Plantersville, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service, possession of methamphetamine.
Clayton Harville, 54, homeless, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation, possession of marijuana.
Eva Jones, 45, of Houston, was arrested by the Drug Enforcement Administration, embezzlement of a controlled substance.
Mackie Lee Keller, 64, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, disobeying a police officer.
Monesha L. Laird, 27, of New Albany, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, embezzlement.
Samuel Richard Lamatina, 58, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony shoplifting, public intoxication.
Quintel T. Montgomery, 27, of Shannon, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, resisting arrest.
Mandalee Nichols, 40, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Kentavous Shakar Rogers, 29, of Okolona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license speeding failure to yield, failure to maintain control, no headlights, no insurance no turn signal, open container, reckless driving.
Hayden Shea Ross, 22, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tallahatchie County Sheriff’s Office, false pretense.
Lemuel Scruggs, 20, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, armed robbery.
Dewitt Tres Shelby, 42, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, armed robbery.
Gaston T. White, 39, of Verona, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of the Intensive Supervision Program.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Gale Carr Drive Verona man said a stray bulldog showed up on his property and has been staying on his back porch and by his back shed. He did not want the dog on his property and said it did not appear to belong to anyone.
A County Road 1060, Tupelo, man said two women — around 40 and 60 years old — have been coming onto his property when he is not at home. He confronted them but did not get their names. He said he did not want them on his property.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
