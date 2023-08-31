The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Christopher Jarvar Baker, 37, of Shannon, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, trafficking a Schedule II drug, disorderly conduct.
Rodchadro Carothers, 38, of Oxford, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Malcolm J. Carruthers, 33, no address listed, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Devalon Obrian Ford, 21, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Andre Deshone Green, 46, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, stalking, improper equipment.
Malik Huddleston, 18, of Verona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, burglary of a vehicle, false ID.
Robert Michael Laumen, 38, of Columbus, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, burglary of a building.
Richard D. Nolen, 52 of Verona, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Kilah Smith, 38, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, capias for child abuse, expired driver’s license.
Jaiden Watson, 18, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, burglary of a vehicle, false ID.
Casey M. White, 39, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, capias for exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1149, Plantersville, woman said someone dumped a dead dog inside a large cage by the bridge. She did not know who dumped the animal. She called the sheriff’s office about having it removed. She was told she needed to call her county supervisor about the removal.
A County Road 736, Plantersville, woman said there are four dogs running loose in the neighborhood. They run onto her porch and growl at her and her company.
A Tupelo man went to check on his County Road 503, Guntown, property and discovered someone had pried open a window and got inside. The suspects rummaged around but nothing appeared to be stolen. The man said he is not at the house during the week.
A State Park Road, Mooreville, man found a bag of syringes in his yard. He called 911 to have a deputy take possession of the paraphernalia and properly dispose of them.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
