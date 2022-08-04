Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Timothy Emannual Barker, 39, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule I drug.
Karlton Flemings, 39, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II drug, felony possession of marijuana, chop shop, receiving stolen property, three counts of possession of a weapon by a felon.
John Paul Glass, 35, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Anthony Johnson, 48, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Endia Ruff, 33, no address listed, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Joseph Tubb, 44, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 830 Plantersville man said a Lee County road crew cutting grass in the right of way damaged his mailbox. The box is twisted around facing the wrong way. The door is crushed and the post is damaged. He said he was calling his supervisor.
A County Road 1498 Mooreville man said a gas company employee showed up wanting to move his meter closer to the road. He did not want them to move it. A gas company supervisor showed up and said the meter was being moved away from the house because of the man’s dog. The man said they were going to charge him for the move, and he has reported the employees to the public service commissioner.
A Northeast Mississippi Natural Gas supervisor said they could not read a County Road 1498 Mooreville meter because of a dog in tree fenced backyard. His employee asked the homeowner to read the meter, but he could not. He then asked the employee to come into the backyard. When the employee mentioned moving the meter, the homeowner got upset and started yelling.
A Drive 2646 Guntown man said someone stole his county-issued garbage can.
A property manager said someone entered the basement of a County Road 1810 Saltillo and cut the copper pipes.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman said a man who has not lived there for two months showed up wanting to get his stuff from a shed. She told him he is not allowed on the property until her husband comes home. The man left the property and waited for deputies to arrive.
A Fed Ex employee was delivering a package to a Yon O Main Trail Lake Piomingo when he was bit by a pit bull mix. The owner allegedly said, “Well, you were in the yard, and that’s why he bit you.”
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed Since Aug. 2
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.