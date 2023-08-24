Gary Lee, 52, of Rienzi was arrested by the Guntown Police Department for possession of a controlled substance.
Daniel Jones, 28, of Tupelo was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department for kidnapping and rape.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The following report was filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 591 man said two large dogs have come onto his neighbors property and won’t leave. He said he witness the dogs attack his neighbor’s dogs but the neighbor did not file a police report, adding he was worried the strays will come onto his property and become aggressive. The responding officer said informed the man that there were no stray ordinances in the county and explained the dangerous dog ordinance along with how to obtain a pick up order. The officer advised the man to contact an animal rescue group and that he had a right to protect himself, his family and pets from aggressive animals.
A Tupelo man said he saw an unknown white man and white van parked in front of his residence on his trail camera. He said the man left his vehicle, “had something in his hand” and stayed for some time before leaving.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip.
