The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
• Christian Acosta, 26, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.
• Joseph Furtese Davis, 33, of Aberdeen, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
• Stephen Joyner, 48, of Guntown, was arrested by the Guntown Police Department, possession of a controlled substance.
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Hodges Construction truck was leaving the parking lot of Ashley Furniture on Turner Industrial Park Road in Saltillo. The dump bed of the trailer was still in the raised position and caught a power line. As the truck continued forward, the power line pulled the trailer over onto its passenger side.
A Shannon man said he left a 1998 Nissan Pathfinder at a County Road 600 Shannon shop on Nov. 18. When he drove by three days later, it was gone. He waited to report it stolen, in case someone he knew took it and was going to bring it back.
A County Road 199 Tupelo man, 24, said his mother had been harassing him through text messages. He told the mother, 42, to stop harassing him or he would press charges. She continued, so he got a police report to carry to justice court.
A Mooreville man and his girlfriend were at a friend’s County Road 931 Tupelo house. The friend woke him up at 3:30 p.m. asking when he was going to leave. The man started looking but could not find his phone or his girlfriend’s purse. At the same time, two males left the house and “pulled out of the driveway fast.” The friend said he would go after them and drove away. The friend’s mother later arrived and threw the man and his girlfriend out of the house, accusing them of taking her son’s tax papers.
A County Road 54 Okolona woman heard a car crash around 9 p.m. east of her house. They looked but found no one around the vehicle. Deputies found a 2014 Chevy Malibu that appeared to have been going west on County Road 54 and was not able to make the curve at County Road 134 and crashed into the metal barricade.
A Pontotoc County man, 56, said a 44-year-old female acquaintance called Tuesday evening and said there was a black male walking around her County Road 41 Tupelo house and looking in the windows. He drove over and said she appeared to be drunk and started cursing at him. He left, but she soon called and said she had driven into a ditch. He returned and she was not at her house. When he pulled into a neighbor’s drive, the female friend pulled in behind him, blocking his exit. The responding deputy said both parties had been drinking. The man called for a ride and left his car at the neighbor’s house.
A County Road 1438 Tupelo man was in bed when he heard “a thud and stuff rumbling” outside his house after 3 a.m. He got up and looked around, finding the laundry/utility room door open. He said the door was shut and locked the day before. Nothing appeared to be stolen, and he did not see any damage to the door.
