Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Jeremy C. Gabel 43, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Latoya Denise Jones, 28, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony shoplifting.
Audie Lee Parker, 54, of Glens, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Christopher Pulliam, 31, of West Point, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, felony malicious mischief.
Tommy Waters, 50, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, improper equipment.
Terry Wright, 56, of Piedmont, Alabama, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office failure to register as a sex offender.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1277 Nettleton man said his wife took their dog outside at 5:30 a.m. to take care of business. The neighbor’s pit bulls came over and attacked their 4-pound dog. The wife tried to break up the fight but couldn’t. The man ran outside, and the dogs fled. He sad they have had issues in the past and have run up almost $2,000 in vet bills.
A County Road 373 Tupelo man said his ex-wife showed up uninvited. He walked outside, and she threw a brick, shattering the back glass of his Chevy Malibu, and then fled. He thinks she came over just to start trouble.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo man said a friend’s Jeep was parked on his property. When he looked out today, the muffler was hanging down. He suspected someone tried to steal the catalytic converter.
A Highway 370 Baldwyn man said a small white Ford car was tailgating him on highways 366 and 370. The driver tried to force him off the road. The car passed him and pulled over twice. Both times the driver got out and swung at the car, hitting the driver’s side window once with a closed fist. The suspect followed the man to the Pratts store, then left.
A Mitchell Road woman went outside and noticed the trunk lid on her 2011 Nissan Altima was ajar. She did not know how the trunk came open.
A Drive 259 Shannon woman said her boyfriend came home around 11:45 p.m. after a night of drinking with her uncle. He was loud and slamming doors while her grandchildren were asleep. He never threatened her or put his hands on her. She called 911 because she wanted him to be quiet. The man told deputies he was being loud, but he was going to be quiet and go to bed.
