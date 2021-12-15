Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Melvin Merritt, 30, of Shannon, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug..
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Drive 1764 Saltillo woman said someone ran off the road and ran over her two county-issued garbage cans. One will no longer stand up and the other is heavily damaged.
A Bonnie Farm Circle Mooreville man said a skinny white female came onto his property begging for cigarettes. He said it is an ongoing problem and he has told the woman on multiple occasions to not come back to his property. He doesn't know their name but believes she lives in the area.
A Verona man went to his baby mama's Cove Lane home taking something to the kids. She cursed at him so he called her a b----. She picked up rocks and threw them at his car as he tried to leave. When he stopped to check for damage, she ran at him throwing more rocks. He said there is damage to the right rear and the top of his 2017 Jeep Commander. There were still rocks on top of his car when he got home.
A Drive 497 Shannon man said someone stole one of his county-issued garbage cans. He has had a problem in the past with people stealing his garbage cans.
A State Park Road man said a man showed up at his house around 2:15 p.m. He knocked on the door, then picked up items on his front porch. The suspect set the items back down before leaving. He said there was a woman in the man's white Chevy Cruze.
A Memphis woman got into a verbal altercation with a County Road 183 Tupelo man she has a child with. She said it never became physical and she took the child away from the home.
A County Road 1277 Nettleton man said his neighbor's two pit bulls came onto his property, then attacked and killed his dog
A County Road 1029 Tupelo man received a direct message on Facebook from a 28-year-old woman who offered to have sex with him in a hotel for $500.
A man was working at General Atomics when he heard about 20 gunshots coming from the area of Laney Road and Bryan Boulevard. Deputies arrived and searched the area but found nothing out of the ordinary.
A County Road 1252 Mooreville woman said her 34-year-old son was smoking methamphetamine in the house. When she told him to leave, he got upset. When she started recording with her phone, he grabbed the phone and broke it. He then went outside and kicked her car, denting the trunk and rear quarter panel of the 2011 Buick Lucerne. He then drove away in an older Dodge pickup.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Dec. 14.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.