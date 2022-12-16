Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Steven Addison, 39, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, three counts of touching a child on helpless person for lustful purposes, unnatural intercourse.
Tamirius Gaston, 43, of Shannon, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Rickey Hill, 33, of Palmetto, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony eluding, disobeying an officer, possession of a controlled substance.
Timothy D. McGaughy, 27, of West Point, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, violation of probation.
Gregory Payne, 57, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony malicious mischief, disorderly conduct.
Sarah J. Thompson, 39, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Malaysha Townsend, 21, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, child abuse.
Daniel Williams, 40, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, failure to comply, disobeying an officer, harassment, obstructing a city street.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Dogwood Hills Circle woman said when she opened her door, two of her neighbor’s puppies ran into her house. When she picked up one puppy, it nipped her on the hand, although the bite did not break the skin. The deputy explained that there are no leash laws in the county.
A County Road 885 Saltillo man owns another house down the road. He noticed that someone entered the house and stole the ADT alarm equipment, including a laptop and DVR equipment.
A County Road 1147 Auburn man said a female acquaintance walked onto his property around 1 p.m. and started hitting his truck with a bat or a sledge hammer. She broke the driver’s and passenger windows. The incident was recorded on camera.
A County Road 1199 Plantersville man said his father’s white 2000 Chevy Impala had been stolen. He said his father loaned the car to a family member to use. He has since seen where another person posted the car for sale on Facebook. He said no one has permission to sell the car.
A County Road 561 Shannon woman said a couple from across the road were at her place causing a disturbance. She said the female suspect picked up a two-by-four and hit her, then said she would kill her. When the woman called 911, the couple left. She said they have been threatening her and even pulled a gun on her while she was walking to church. She said she does not know the couple.
A County Road 1389 Auburn man said an unknown male knocked on his door around 11 p.m. asking directions to Auburn Road. He gave the man directions and closed the door. When he opened the door a few minutes later, the suspect ran toward the door, so he called 911. The man had left by the time deputies arrived.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
