Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Samuel Amos, 54, of Plantersville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of paraphernalia.
Colby Landon Bates, 22, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, capias for sexual battery.
Joann Blanchard 30, of Okolona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, prescription fraud.
Depaul Armond McGaughy, 23, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, prescription fraud.
Travonta Damirras Riley, 30, of Shannon, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, prescription fraud.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A woman said a male relative showed up at her mother's Drive 1119 Saltillo residence trying to get a title for a car that was in her niece's name. After letting the man inside, the mother asked him to leave and he refused. When deputies arrived and told the man to leave, he complied.
A Tupelo man spotted his brother's car in a County Road 520 Brewer field. The car had been stolen the day before. Shannon police said the stolen car might be connected to a home invasion in Shannon.
A Drive 2352 Guntown man said while he was in the hospital, his 36-year-old son entered his house without permission and stole an ammo box with hundreds of 9mm rounds, two 9mm pistol magazines and a tool box full of tools.
A County Road 931 Tupelo man said a male acquaintance showed up uninvited around 10 a.m. He told the suspect he is not to be on his property. The suspect left as soon as the man called 911.
A County Road 1057 Saltillo woman said her 45-year-old son sent a threatening text to her and other family members, noting that he just bought a gun. She said the son had been staying with her, but she asked him to leave because of his drug problem.
A County Road 54 Shannon woman got an alert that her credit card had been used to make a $494 purchase at a Pilot Truck Stop in Laverne, Tennessee. She has never been to that business, so she disputed the charge, but it went through anyway. She called the business and they said the charge was for filling a diesel tank.
A County Road 1498 Tupelo man said someone stole a 25-horsepower Mercury outboard motor from a family owned building. He was not certain who stole the item or when it was taken.
A County Road 506 Shannon man said someone stole his county-issued garbage can. He was not sure who took it or when.
A South Garrison woman heard a knock on her bedroom window around 8:30 p.m. She looked outside and saw no one. She then heard four gunshots, but could not determine from which direction they came.
A Highway 371 Richmond woman, 25, said her 41-year-old husband calls and texts her constantly. They are going through a divorce but still live under the same roof. She just wants peace and a good night's rest. If she does not respond to his texts, she gets texts through a messaging app. She feels those messages are also from her husband.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A Sunshine Mills employee said someone entered his unlocked car and stole a Glock 9mm pistol with a 30-round magazine.
A Hayes Drive woman said someone rummaged through her car during the night and stole $200 from her wallet. She was sure she locked the car, but the driver's door was unlocked and there were no signs of forced entry.
A man said he parked his rental car behind a Barnes Crossing Road business on a Friday. When he returned Monday, he noticed where someone had collided with the rear of the car.
A White Drive business reported that someone stole the catalytic converter off their 2018 International box truck.
A Meadow Ridge Circle woman said someone destroyed her mailbox in the early morning hours.
A man tried to walk out of Wall's without paying for more than $230 worth of merchandise, including a jacket, wallet and a pack of pens.
A Collums Drive business returned from the Thanksgiving holiday and discovered someone had stolen a catalytic converter from a Ford pickup and the tag from a 16-foot utility trailer.
A Saddle Creek woman said an elderly female lost control of her white Kia and hit a parking sign.
A woman said she received a statement in the mail from First Heritage Credit that an $1,800 loan check in her name had been cashed. She said she never applied for the loan.
A Goodlett Street man said someone entered his house and stole a Mossberg shotgun and a 9mm pistol. He is not sure when the theft happened. He noted he lost his keys one day before Thanksgiving but found them later that same day.
An Erin Street couple said someone entered their house and stole their jewelry, a laptop, an iPad and an AK-style pistol.
A man said he and a female got into a verbal altercation. As he walked out of his house, he heard a loud noise. He went back inside to find she had thrown her cell phone into his 75-inch television.
A woman said she was driving along the Northern Loop near Mount Vernon Road around 8:30 p.m. A deer ran into the road, striking the side of her vehicle.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.