Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Dashaan Bowers, 21, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony possession of marijuana.
Joshua Johnson, 39, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, shooting into a dwelling.
Reginald Deshound Jones, 28, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation, driving under the influence, no driver's license.
James Lawrence, 44, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.
Brad Ringold, 42, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated domestic violence.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
A Drive 980 Tupelo woman said a female suspect has hacked her smart TV and changed the passwords so she can’t use any of her apps. She said this is an ongoing issue.
A man was at his parents’ Drive 1167 Plantersville home when he saw someone at the end of the driveway around 8 p.m. The person turned on a flashlight and started running toward County Road 814.
A Honchonchabba Trail Lake Piomingo woman said she has been receiving letters and cards from banks for months saying she had opened accounts. Recently, someone opened an Ally Bank account and moved $10,000 from her Capital One account into it. The bank rejected the transfer and put the money back in her account.
A Green Tee Road woman, 27, said a 31-year-old male acquaintance has been at her house for three days and she wants him to leave. His car wouldn't crank and he was waiting for a ride.
A County Road 270 Nettleton man said his neighbor is sending harassing texts. The texts include who is at the man’s house and how many people come by.
A County Road 1351 Saltillo woman said her neighbor attached a fence to her existing fence, blocking access to her property. She said her fence is 3 to 6 feet inside her property. This has been an ongoing problem.
A County Road 1252 Mooreville man wanted his son removed from the property. He said he evicted the son in October but let him back into the house. The responding deputy said he would have to go through the eviction process again.
A woman said she was traveling north on County Road 373 when she met a southbound truck in the middle of the road. She ran off the road to avoid a wreck and took out someone's mailbox.
A Bramblewood Circle Belden woman got a letter from the state saying she received $6,500 in unemployment benefits. Neither she nor her husband filed for or received any unemployment benefits.
A 24-year-old County Road 1438 woman is currently living with her male cousin, 44. When she adjusted the thermostat, he grabbed her by the arms and shook her violently. He said if she adjusted the thermostat again, there would "be more to come." She is afraid he will assault her if she returned home.
A County Road 1820 Saltillo woman had a man arrested for shooting into her residence. After he got out of jail, he showed up to see the people who live behind her and was yelling and acting like he was on the phone with 911.
A County Road 300 Shannon man got home and his front door was open. Someone had taken items from the back bedroom and put them in the living room. The only thing missing was a Smith & Wesson .40-caliber pistol. There was no sign of forced entry. He said his step-brother has a key to the house.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A North Green Street man got home around 10:30 p.m. After using the bathroom, he noticed a male acquaintance in his residence. He spoke with the friend briefly before asking him to leave. It was then that he noticed his smart TV and space heater were missing. He said he has been remodeling the home and the front door does not lock.
Police pulled over a car with an expired tag, Tuesday morning at 8:30, on West Main near Thomas. The officer smelled marijuana smoke. The officer found two bags of marijuana, a bottle of white pills and a 9mm pistol in a bag. The driver was charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, driving with a suspended license and expired tag.
A South Green Street woman said she was at a convenience store when her baby daddy's new girlfriend confronted her and tried to pick a fight. When she walked out of the store, the suspect chased the woman to her car.
A woman said she was inside a South Gloster store around 1 p.m. when a tall, thin Black man exposed himself. The man was staring at her and handling his genitals while trying to hide behind an object in the store. The suspect quickly left the store and drove off in a black 2013 Nissan Altima with a Lee County tag.
A Franklin Street woman said someone kicked in her door and stole a bottle of prescription pain medication.
A man said his boyfriend's brother punched him in the mouth on North Church Street. The suspect then slammed him to the ground in the middle of the street.
A Monument Drive woman got off work and arrived home just before 11 p.m. A female acquaintance followed her home and tried to force her way into the residence. The woman's roommate and the woman's boyfriend tried to keep the suspect out, but she eventually slipped in the door. When the woman realized her residence had been vandalized, she called 911 and the suspect fled. The roommate said the suspect showed up an hour earlier "talking nonsense and throwing things." The woman said her boyfriend and the suspect once dated. The suspect showed up to cause problems between them.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.