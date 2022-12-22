The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
• James Willie Banks, 41, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, no driver’s license, speeding.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A Caitlyn Drive Tupelo woman said a male acquaintance came to her house and caused a disturbance with her daughter, screaming loudly. The woman’s husband tried to calm down the suspect, and the suspect hit him in the mouth. The suspect then walked next door, picked up a brick and threw it at the woman's car. He threatened to destroy everything they had. Deputies arrested the 18-year-old suspect for disorderly conduct.
A County Road 151 Tupelo man said a female acquaintance broke out the driver’s window of his Chevy Colorado pickup. He was not present at the time, but the suspect told his step-daughter that she did it.
A Tupelo man, 18, said he went to his girlfriend’s Caitlyn Drive home a couple of days ago to stay her and their child. When the two got into a verbal altercation, her mother and step-father intervened. He said the man started hitting him, and the mother assisted by retraining him. He said he ran from the house, but the step-father gave chase and tried to run over him several times with his vehicle.
A County Road 1277 Nettleton man was leaving his shop around 9:45 p.m. when he saw someone with a flashlight on his brother’s County Road 194 property. Deputies responded but found no one there and the house was secure.
A Highway 178 Mooreville woman heard someone whispering outside her apartment after 1 a.m. and could see shadows outside her window. She was unable to get a glimpse of who was there. Deputies arrived, swept the area and nothing seemed to be out of the ordinary.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.