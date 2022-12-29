The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Caleb Coltharp, 22, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule I drug, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.
Jose Jamie Estrada, 30, no address listed, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, forgery.
Christopher Simmons, 50, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
James Tollison, 18, of Booneville, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, felony fleeing, speeding, driving under the influence, no driver’s license, improper passing, reckless driving.
Madison Warren, 18, of Marietta, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, aggravated domestic violence.
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 885 Saltillo woman said her son, 50, called and said the car had been stolen. He told her he went in the house for a few minutes and left the keys in the ignition and the car running. When he came back outside, the 2007 Honda Accord was gone. There were multiple calls to 911 about a wrecked vehicle matching the stolen car’s description.
A County Road 2346 Guntown man said someone used his debit card on sequential days in November at a convenience store on Palmetto Road. There were three transactions totaling $138.95. He wanted a report and plans to file charges when he finds out who used his card.
A County Road 141 Sherman man called 911 reporting that someone had stolen his dogs. When deputies arrived to file a report, the man said the dogs had been found. They had just wandered off onto the neighbor’s property.
