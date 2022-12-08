Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Robert Batie, 57, no address listed, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 373 Shannon man said that while he was asleep, a 25-year-old male acquaintance came to his house and cut down his mailbox. The suspect then took the mailbox with him. He was not aware of the purloined item until a female friend called and told him. The crime was caught on the man’s Ring doorbell camera.
A County Road 601 Guntown woman said a dog showed up on her property last week and has caused property damage and it jumps up on her. She wanted the dog picked up. The deputy explained the county doesn’t have a stray dog ordinance and she would have to contact the animal shelter or a rescue group.
A Pontotoc woman said her mother’s neighbor on Dogwood Hills Circle has several puppies that are not being cared for. They are covered in fleas and ticks. The dogs are hungry and keep coming over to the mother’s house.
A woman said her Highway 6 Plantersville church voted out the preacher on Dec. 3. The next day, the former preacher was at the church changing the locks. She wanted to press charge for trespassing.
A County Road 47 Tupelo man said a large pit bull dragging a log chain ran through his yard. He corralled the dog and had it tied up. He wanted the county to pick it up. The dog was not aggressive toward the man or his family.
A County Road 601 Guntown woman got a call from a medical clinic saying they needed money from her. The company had her name and birth date. No money was missing from her account, but she wanted to file a report of the possible identity theft.
A Suzanne Lane Tupelo woman, 25, said her mother’s boyfriend, 55, chased her across the house. She locked herself in the bathroom, but he forced the door open. She said he forced her against the wall and took her cell phone because she called 911 on him and her mother.
