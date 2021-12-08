Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Edward Brown, 18, of Houston, Texas, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, unspecified felony charge.
Debrico Burgess, 28, of Oxford, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of a weapon by a felon.
Cameron Jefferies, 27, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, burglary, burglary of a dwelling.
Jordan Lewis, 17, of Houston, Texas, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of stolen property.
Ricky McGregory, 39, of Houston, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, brandishing a firearm, indecent exposure, simple assault.
Tim Parker, 50, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, driving under the influence third offense, suspended license.
Jarvis Ross, 18, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, armed robbery, car jacking.
Jaylen Antwan Wells, 17, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, three counts of capital murder.
Joseph Worthey, 47, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 814 Plantersville man said two white males knocked on his door at 1 a.m. When he opened the door, one suspect hit him with a pipe and they forced their way into the house. The suspects assaulted the man, even after he fell to the floor. He needed stitches for a cut over his left eye.
A County Road 1046 Tupelo woman got an email from a Texas utility company saying she was behind in her payments. She told them she never opened an account with them. Someone had used her information to open an account and ran up a $1,284 bill.
A Grammer Shannon employee said a mixed-breed dog has been hanging around the plant for two weeks. It had not shown any aggression until it tried to bite a female today.
A self-employed Tupelo man said a worker didn’t show up for two days. The worker’s phone was disconnected, so he contacted the worker’s wife on social media. She provided a phone number. While he was taking with the worker, the wife was heard in the background yelling profanities. The wife then began making harassing posts on social media and through text messages. The man said he only contacted the worker who quit to get his tools back.
An Oxford couple bought a County Road 1057 Saltillo house from someone who purchased the property for unpaid taxes. There was a white male and female living in the house without power or water. The suspects are refusing to leave. Deputies said the couple would need to get a court order to have the suspects removed.
A County Road 261 Tupelo man said someone used his name and Social Security Number to open a savings and a checking account. He called the bank and learned the accounts were opened online.
A Palmetto Road Dollar General employee saw a white female concealing two items in her purse. When confronted, the suspect walked away, pulled a shower head and a LED sound bar out of the purse and threw them on the floor. When told that 911 had been called, the suspect ran from the store.
A man said while he was asleep at a friend's County Road 417 Guntown house, a male suspect hit him in the right side of his face with a pistol. The suspect was mad because the man had pressed charges against the suspect for breaking into his truck.
A County Road 659 Tupelo man said his landlord came onto the property without permission and started cleaning up. He said the landlord took a Chevy transmission, a Cub Cadet lawnmower and a generator without permission and has not returned them.
A County Road 261 Palmetto man said someone entered his SUV and stole antifreeze, gas treatment and an air filter.
A woman went to her County Road 51 Tupelo pasture to check on her horse and discovered someone had damaged the fence's hot box. She said she and her brother have been arguing about the land and he might be responsible.
A landlord did a welfare check on one of his County Road 811 rental properties after the tenant was arrested. He found drugs inside and called 911 to get deputies to take possession of the narcotics.
A County Road 452 Nettleton woman has a court order forcing her husband to leave by 5 p.m. He refused to comply with anything the order said.
A State Park Road woman, 46, said her 49-year-old husband of two weeks was drunk, sitting in his car at 7:15 p.m., calling her and asking her to let him inside. She said she was tired of his drinking.
A North Auburn Grocery employee said her husband showed up around 9 p.m. and she went out to talk with him. When another employee called checking on her, the husband got upset. He went in the business cursing at the other employee and told her she was fired. He then followed her outside still cursing. The woman said the husband has nothing to do with the store and no authority to fire anyone.
A man and his girlfriend live in a County Road 2346 house. She got mad at him and locked him out of the house around 9:30 p.m. Deputies explained to the woman that, legally, she could not remove him that way.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
An officer on patrol found a white Hyundai Sonata with both left tires flat blocking one lane of East Main Street in front of city hall just before 4 a.m. The car did not have a tag and the VIN was not registered.
A Richard Street woman heard someone tapping on her front door around 11 p.m. The next morning, she heard someone drilling holes in the side of her residence. Police searched but found no damage to the structure.
An Eisenhower Drive man said someone took his city-issued garbage can.
A woman told police she carried her son's ex-girlfriend to a North Gloster Street motel to meet with her mother. When they arrived, the suspect started throwing the woman's belongings out of the car while the suspect's mother began assaulting the woman about the head. The suspect grabbed the woman's phone and fled.
A Fulton woman said someone stole her mail, which included a new credit card. The card was used at an ATM and Home Depot to make charges of more than $370. She called the credit card company and they wanted a police report as well.
A Milord Street property manager said two brothers got into a physical fight inside one of the apartments. After she called police, one of the brothers phone and said he was going to send someone to take care of her.
A woman said she left her wallet in her buggy after shopping at Ross on North Gloster Street. When she returned to the store, the wallet was gone. The wallet contained $40 and the key fob to her car.
A woman said someone apparently found an old checkbook of hers and has been writing fraudulent checks in Tupelo and Fulton since September. The most recent was a $291 check to Brooks Grocery.
A woman said while shopping at Home Goods at The Mall at Barnes Crossing, someone stole her wallet from her purse.
Popeye's Chicken said an ex-employee had issues with the staff. She showed up at the restaurant and got involved while the manager was terminating an employee. She was told she was not welcome and needed to leave. She did.
A Southern Heights man said a woman with whom he has a relationship took his 2018 Toyota 4Runner and will not return it.
