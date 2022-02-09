Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Bobby Ashley, 30, of Amory, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
Christopher Joseph Cantrell, 40, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, breaking and entering.
Morgan Fisher, 17, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony taking of a motor vehicle, kidnapping, robbery.
Keith Higgins, 51, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Nettleton Police Department, felony taking of a motor vehicle.
Shane Ledlow, 32, no address listed, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Kaneisha Long, 26, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, two counts of credit card fraud.
Frankie McGaha, 32, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jamie Ray Mills, 47, of Fulton, was arrested by the Lee County Sherif's Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
Kelsey D. Tyra, 25, of Corinth, was arrested by the Lee County Sherif's Office, two counts of aggravated assault.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 122 Nettleton man said his neighbor’s pit bull keeps coming into his property and harassing his three cats. The dog shows no aggression towards people but will chase the cats under the trailer, damaging the underpinning.
A Pontotoc woman said she paid $425 to lease a County Road 931 Auburn house. When she got to the house, the previous tenant was still there. The deputy said the landlord did not go through the proper eviction process.
A Highway 371 Mooreville woman said she is being harassed by her boss at work. She said he cornered her at the back of the store, yelling and cursing at her around 5:15 a.m. She said he had his body against hers and she couldn’t get around to leave. She said the incident started over “biscuits not being panned.”
A County Road 1205 Nettleton man said about two months ago, Tombigbee Electric Power Association cut several limbs off his tree, even though it was nowhere near the power lines. When he complained, the supervisor said they couldn’t put the limbs back on the tree now. The man said he wanted to have a report on file.
A County Road 931 Saltillo woman got an email on Feb. 1 saying someone had deposited $1,000 in her CashNetUSA account. She said she has not used the account in more than five years and doesn’t know who might have used her account.
A Verona woman said she was at Ali Baba's on North Green Street around 7:30 p.m. When she refused to carry her 30-year-old son wherever he wanted to go, he jumped on the hood of her car, broke the windshield and refused to get off. So she drove to the Lee County Sheriff's Office 1.5 miles away. A deputy saw the man on the hood of the car as it pulled into the jail parking lot. The mother said she was bringing her son to jail since he broke the windshield and refused to get off the hood. He was charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A Tupelo school bus driver said that on Feb 3, a white Nissan Altima passed his stopped bus, despite the emergency stop sign out and the lights flashing. The incident was recorded on video, along with the tag number.
A Tupelo school bus driver said on Feb 1, a white Jeep Cherokee passed his stopped bus, despite the emergency stop sign out and the lights flashing. The incident was recorded on video, along with the tag number.
A Clark Street woman noticed someone had kicked in her front door and called 911. Police arrived and cleared the house. Nothing appeared to be missing.
A Scruggs Farm, Garden and Lawn employee said a heavily tattooed white male wearing all black attempted to steal a $3,000 log splitter. The suspect was seen dragging the equipment down Tom Watson Drive. When he was confronted in front of Coldwell Banker next door, he dropped the log splitter and ran away.
A man said while he was shopping at Best Buy, someone hit his parked car. He noticed yellow paint and a dent in the right rear of his truck.
An Ida Street woman said her city-issued garbage can was either missing or stolen.
The staff at the Lee County Library heard noises inside the men's restroom and an unknown white male quickly exited the bathroom and the building. When the staff checked, the soap dispenser had been broken.
A Creekwood Circle Saltillo woman got a 1099 tax form in the mail from a Delaware bank. Since she did not have an account there, she called the number on the letter. The bank representative said someone used her name, address and Social Security number to open an account but used a different email address. She had the account closed and then contacted the IRS as well as credit bureaus to keep an eye on her accounts.
A woman said she went through the drive-thru at the McDonald's on McCullough Boulevard and her iPhone XR must have fallen out of the vehicle when she opened the door. When she used an app to locate her phone, it showed it was on Highway 9 in Pontotoc County.
A man said he left his SUV unlocked outside the North Mississippi Medical Center for a couple of hours. When he returned, his wallet was missing.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.