The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Gregory A. Cates, 48, of Mantachie, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine, no tag, no driver’s license, no insurance.
Decarlos M. Fields, 26, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Terry Joe Hill, 39, of Belden, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Julie Ridgeway, 51, of Columbia, Tennessee, was arrested by the Plantersville Police Department, grand larceny, bigamy.
Kenny Sanders, 34, of Ecru, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, capias for malicious mischief.
Kaitlyn D. Smith, 24, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1349 Mooreville woman said she bought a 2016 Chevy pickup with her boyfriend. It is in her name, but he was making the payments. They broke up in October, and he quit making payments, so she started. She said he “blasted” her on social media and will not answer her calls.
A County Road 1589 Mooreville woman said a small mixed-breed puppy showed up two weeks ago. It won’t leave, and she wants it removed. She later admitted she had been feeding the dog over the past two weeks. The deputy explained that there is no stray dog ordinance in Lee County and told her to contact an animal rescue group for help.
A contractor installing fiber optic cable for Comcast said someone stole a custom trailer and a $10,000 spool of fiber cable that was left on the side of County Road 783 Saltillo where the installation work was taking place.
A Cayson man said he carried his Nissan Maxima to a County Road 1205 Nettleton mechanic. When he stopped by to drop off a part, he noticed that his car had been stolen.
A Ravenwood Cove woman said a Husky showed up on her property and is upsetting her four dogs. She wanted someone to come pick it up.
