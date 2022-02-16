Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Christopher M. Floyd, 48, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, exploitation of a vulnerable person.
Christopher Rouse, 29, of Fulton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Mary Ann Smith, 54, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, abuse of a vulnerable person.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Cove Lane Auburn woman, 30, said someone stole her wallet in December. The wallet contained her Social Security card and the cards of her six children, as well as her debit and food stamp card. She said a food pantry called her and said her Social Security card was being used.
A County Road 805 Shannon woman contracted with a man to do floor and plumbing work in her house in October. She has given the handyman seven checks totaling nearly $7,000. He removed part of the flooring in one room and nothing else. He will not give her a reason why the work isn’t completed.
A woman said she has been renting a County Road 2432 Guntown house. Last night, she had to remove a gate and chains that were blocking her drive. She said she left for 90 minutes to run an errand. When she returned, there was a large pile of debris in the drive and the gate was on top of the pile. She said a man she has had issues with before is responsible for blocking her drive.
A woman said she was driving down County Road 811 behind a truck pulling a trailer. She said an unsecured mattress flew up off the trailer and came down on her windshield, breaking the glass. The truck did not stop.
A Drive 1322 Auburn man said a neighbor’s two pit bulls came onto his property and attacked his dog, injuring the boxer. The neighbor came and got his dogs, saying if anything happened to his dogs, he would kill their boxer.
A County Road 1147 Auburn man called “to tell the true side of the story.” He said his two pit bulls have radius collars and will not leave his yard. He said the neighbor’s boxer came into his yard and the pit bulls attacked it. He said the entire event happened in his yard and he has security cameras overlooking his yard. He added that the boxer bit his hand while he was separating the dogs.
A County Road 892 Verona man noticed someone walking in his yard around 9 p.m. He said this has been going on for about a week. Nothing is missing, the subject is just walking in the yard.
A County Road 1093 Plantersville man, 56, said he owed his girlfriend, 45, some money. So, he let her use his food stamp card three days ago, but she has not returned the card and will not answer his calls.
A Willow Street Shannon woman and her fiance got into a heated verbal altercation, yelling and cursing at each other. She feared the altercation would turn physical, so she called 911. He left the scene to calm down.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A Mattox Street business reported that, over the weekend, someone stole a catalytic converter off a Ford box truck that was parked outside.
A South Gloster Street car lot reported that over the weekend, someone stole the catalytic converters off four trucks and SUVs inside the fenced and gated lot.
A Wayside Drive woman said she was working in her yard and was attacked by a German Shepherd-type dog. It jumped up and bit her in the chest before she could get back inside. She thought the dog belonged to a neighbor down the street.
A River Run Street man said his security camera footage showed a white male come from his neighbor's back yard and enter his yard. The suspect looked through the back door window, then returned and looked through the living room and bedroom windows. The report did not say what time the incident happened.
A Cardinal Drive woman reported her city-issued garbage can was missing or had been stolen.
Police responded to the intersection of Lawndale Drive and Ruffwood Road around 1 p.m. where a Nissan Pathfinder was blocking the road. The driver said his brakes stopped working and he ran out of gas. A check revealed the man had five outstanding contempt of court warrants. He was arrested and carried to municipal court.
A Barley Court woman said someone keyed her car overnight, scratching the left rear in the trunk and taillight area. She said the car was fine the night before.
Police were working a traffic stop in a North Gloster Street parking lot when a liquor store employee ran out screaming, "Police! Police!" He said a suspect had just shoplifted a $6.53 bottle of Crown Royal off the counter. The suspect was quickly apprehended. The suspect said he thought his girlfriend had already paid for the whiskey. The business wanted to press charges, so the man was arrested for shoplifting.
A Jeff Homan Boulevard business said they terminated an employee, who refused to leave. When she did leave, she spit in the employer's face. The employer wanted to press charges.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.