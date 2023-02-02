Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
• Torrean M. Albert, 20, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony fleeing, reckless driving, failure to yield right of way, disregard of a traffic device.
• Bobby H. Cheeks, 60, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, breaking and entering a dwelling, possession of methamphetamine.
• Audrianna Nichole Williams, 32, of Verona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, capias for felony shoplifting.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1409 Mooreville woman said she let two male relatives in their 40s stay at her residence. The men got into a verbal altercation, and she asked them both to leave. She eventually had to force them to leave. She said she did not want them back on her property.
A County Road 122 Nettleton man noticed a section of his barbed wire fence was down. He thought someone was trying to make a pathway to his barn. He later noticed someone had cut the catalytic converter off his 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee. He said a man had come to the house several times to talk to the man’s son about buying the SUV.
A County Road 1752 Saltillo man said a male acquaintance has been living in a shed on his property for five months and will not leave. He said it is an ongoing issue.
A woman said she went to check on a friend at their house in the Palmetto community. When the homeowner opened the door, the dog charged the woman and bit her. She left the residence and drove to the emergency room at the North Mississippi Medical Center.
A Reynard Drive Auburn woman said a man knocked on her door around 8 p.m. He walked to his car, then walked back to the door. A male neighbor walked over and asked the suspect what he wanted. The suspect said he was looking for a nurse, then left.
A Baldwyn woman said she was at a female friend’s County Road 2890 Baldwyn house and got into an argument with the friend’s ex-boyfriend around 4 a.m. She said he threw her to the ground, then fired a handgun into the ground next to her. The friend heard the shot, but did not see the suspect fire the gun. The suspect was gone by the time deputies arrived. The victim was intoxicated and neither woman could provide any identifying information about the suspect.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
