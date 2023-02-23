Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Thalia Brito-Brizuela, 28, of Naples, Florida, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, unlawful use of a scanning device.
Reggie Heard, 39, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Melony N. Henderson, 46, of Shannon, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Keith Hughes, 41, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Casey Lee Smith, 35, of Walnut Grove, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, manufacturing methamphetamine, violation of probation.
Erica Desha Smith, 36, of Meridian, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, aggravated domestic violence.
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A Highway 370 Baldwyn woman said her car has been parked since she wrecked it five days ago. She is waiting for the insurance company to send someone to look at it. In the meantime, someone broke the left rear window of the 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix.
A County Road 154 Shannon man said he heard four gunshots around midnight between his and his uncle’s houses. When he went out to feed his cattle the next day he noticed his white-faced Angus bull had been shot in the side. Fluid was spewing from the animal that appeared to have been hit in the stomach. He has had two other cows shot recently and had several die mysteriously. He said a female neighbor may be involved because she has complained about the cattle before and believes she owns the land they are on.
A Saltillo couple delivering lunches for Meals on Wheels was flagged down by a female walking down County Road 395. They picked the woman up and asked he if she wanted a ride to the Salvation Army. She said "no" and got out at the next stop. The woman was last seen walking in the direction from which they came.
A County Road 111 Shannon woman said a male acquaintance showed up uninvited Sunday. She told him she didn't want to see him at her house ever again. The following day, he returned several times and refused to leave. He got in her face but never threatened her. She knew the man through her boyfriend, who passed away years ago.
A County Road 1439 Mooreville man said a white couple in a side-by-side pulled into the parking lot of the water tower across the road and started doing donuts. He walked out, yelled at them, and they left.
A County Road 1349 Mooreville woman said a male subject had just driven up in her stolen truck. Deputies responded and discovered the truck had not been stolen. The couple disagreed over ownership. They were advised to take the civil matter to justice court.
A County Road 2500 Guntown man saw a dark colored pickup parked in the driveway next to his house. He said the truck drove behind the house and sat there for about 15 minutes before two males approached the vehicle. The truck left before deputies were able to respond.
A Mountain Leader Trail Lake Piomingo woman said two men have been trespassing on her property. She gave one of the men some food and told him not to return. That night around 2 a.m., she heard voices outside.
A Graydon Drive Tupelo man said a female has been allowing two men to stay at her trailer on his property. The deputy explained that he would have to evict the woman to legally get the men to leave.
A Timberlane Road Chesterville man said someone stole his 2020 Dodge Charger during the night. He doesn’t know who could have taken it or how since he has the only set of keys.
A Little Turkey Trail woman said a male acquaintance had the keys to a 2003 Chevy S-10 pickup she just bought. While driving down the road, she asked for the keys, and they got in an argument. She stopped, and he got out on County Road 1460.
A Drive 2798 Guntown man said his wife let her female friend stay a few nights with them. The friend left in the middle of the night, so they put her stuff outside and told her to come get it in the morning. The friend showed up that night and “wanted to cause a problem.” The man called 911 and the friend decided to leave.
