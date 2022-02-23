Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Jonathan Keeton, 30, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, aggravated assault, burglary of an auto.
Gary Kemp, 48, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Shaun Weaver, 47, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, felony taking of a motor vehicle.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
An Auburn Road Chevron employee heard someone screaming outside at 8:15 a.m. When she walked outside, the man started screaming at her and jumped at her, so she called 911. The 26-year-old suspect then walked in the store and asked for a cigarette. The clerk said no. The suspect was charged with disorderly conduct.
A County Road 841 Plantersville business said when they went to crank the company van, it sounded like a drag car. They checked and found the catalytic converter had been stolen.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman said a skinny man walked up to her house and asked where he son was. He knew her son from prison and said he was out of gas.
A County Road 506 Shannon store said a man showed up and began harassing customers and trying to fight them. When deputies arrived, the man was walking in the road in front of the store.
A County Road 3 Okolona man asked for deputies to be in the area when he retrieved his belongings. He feared his son would start something.
A County Road 821 Saltillo man said a man driving a white SUV showed up around 4 p.m. asking to borrow a jack. The suspect said he had to change a flat on a car down the road. An hour went by and the suspect never returned the jack. The man found the suspect on Facebook and called 911.
A County Road 1438 Tupelo woman, 23, said her husband's mother, 49, and stepfather, 51, came to her house around 6:30 p.m. and assaulted her because she told the mother to stay out of their affairs and to not talk about them to others. When the stepfather tried to assault the woman, the 24-year-old husband grabbed him, threw him on the couch and put him in a chokehold. Deputies arrived, separated the combatants and cleared the area. As the older couple was leaving, the stepfather told the stepson he was going to kill him.
A County Road 373 man said he and his wife are going through a divorce. He and the daughter moved out. He is worried that his wife will do something to his collection of around 50 model cars that are still in their marital home.
A Gracie Lane Mooreville man said a blue Ford Explorer with a "Caution K-9" sticker was parked near his house with the flashers on.
A Drive 1393 Mooreville man said he put a check to his insurance company in the mailbox on Sunday and raised the flag. Mail did not run Monday because it was a holiday. When he went to get his paper Tuesday, the flag was still up but when he looked in the box, the check was gone.
A Gardenview Drive Saltillo woman said her 43-year-old daughter and her boyfriend stole her Home Depot credit card and ran up $8,000 in charges. She said the daughter was living with her until January and the daughter had been paying the woman's bills so she had access to all her credit cards and personal information.
A Guntown man said his baby mama took his car to her new boyfriend's County Road 2530 Unity house. The man went to get his car and the new boyfriend said he could. The new boyfriend then went in the house and got a gun. He pointed the gun at the man and told him "Don't be putting your hands on (his new girlfriend)." The man then tried to get his car but was unsuccessful, so he left. His driver saw the whole incident.
A West Garrison Street man gave his girlfriend a 30-day eviction notice. She got mad, left and went to her mother's house.
A County Road 1438 Tupelo woman said she went next door to talk to her son about an issue her grandson was having with his knee. She said her daughter-in-law came to the door and told her it was none of her business. The women got into a verbal argument and at one point, the suspect struck the woman in the eye. They fought "for a brief moment" then separated. She said her eye was hurting and she couldn't see, so she went to the hospital.
A Highway 370 Baldwyn man got home about 6 p.m. and heard his neighbor screaming that someone hit his dog. He said the neighbor "acts crazy all the time" and he thinks he is on drugs. The neighbor jumped in a black car and started driving recklessly down the road.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A Fillmore Drive woman said her city-issued garbage can was missing or had been stolen.
A woman said she was staying at the Super 7 motel. A male acquaintance showed up, bringing an unknown man with him. When she woke up in the night, the friend and her cell phone were missing. Using an app, she traced the phone to cell phone kiosk at the North Gloster Walmart. She thinks the friend took her iPhone and exchanged it for money. She said the phone was worth $1,200. The AT&T representative said it was worth $800. She had all her phone's information and with the help of police, was able to get her phone back.
A cab driver walked into the police station to report someone has been stalking him. He said a light-colored Chevy extended cab pickup was following him, changing lanes at the same time. The truck would then speed up and pass him, only to pull over and then get behind him again.
A man at a Dalton Street industry got into an argument with his supervisor, who accused him of taking his break late. During the argument, the supervisor started choking him. A coworker stepped in to separate the men and the supervisor threatened to knock out the coworker. The supervisor walked off and the man went back to work. He texted human resources to report the incident. He said the supervisor is telling others about the incident and making light of it.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.