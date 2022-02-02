Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Robert Clark Barnett, 39, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Christopher Clayton, 21, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, capital murder.
Shanery Hampton, 29, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, capital murder.
Galvin Jeffers, 28, of West Point, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, capital murder.
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A drilling company employee left a work truck at a Honeycomb Lane Tupelo address. When he returned, the back passenger window was broken and someone had stolen a portable heater and a digital locator to find underground utilities.
A County Road 1498 Mooreville man said his brother-in-law showed up under the influence of drugs and refused to leave. When the 42-year-old suspect refused to cooperate with deputies, he was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
A County Road 1766 Tupelo man said his neighbor was burning grass and it got out of control. The fire got close to his trailer and caused minor damage.
A Cove Lane Tupelo woman said her neighbors are always yelling stuff at her trying to start arguments every time she leaves the house. One of the neighbors’ girlfriends said she would take care of her when she got off work.
A County Road 1015 Tupelo man said his landlord, 66, threatened him when he told her she didn’t have the right to just come into the part of the house he rents. He said she told him he better watch out because she was part of a motorcycle gang and they would come take care of him.
The Lee County School District bus shop said over the weekend, someone cut through a chain link fence and stole catalytic converters from two busses parked in the back lot.
A Tupelo man said someone stole two 100-foot long extension cords and an electric saw from the Hampton Lane Saltillo house he is building.
A County Road 1409 Mooreville woman and her husband got into an argument and he was beating on her car window while she and the kids were in the car. The argument started when she told him she wanted a divorce.
A Palmetto Road Dollar General employee said three men came to the store around 9 p.m. Two walked around the store like they were casing the place while one waited by the door. The guy at the door asked how many people worked there and where the other employees were. All three left without purchasing anything. The same three came into the store last week and did the same thing.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Feb. 1
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.