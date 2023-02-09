Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Jamey Finn, 24, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, capias credit card fraud.
Danny Parsons, 50, of Meridian, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Donte Joseph Smith-Lowe, 27, of Aberdeen, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony eluding, felony possession of marijuana, reckless driving, improper equipment.
Gaston T. White, 39, of Shannon, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of Intensive Supervision Program.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Saltillo woman went to check on her late father’s County Road 2890 Baldwyn house and discovered someone had kicked in the doors. Deputies cleared the house. It appeared someone had been inside the house, but nothing seems to have been stolen.
A Drive 2434 Guntown woman was at work when her security system notified her at 9 a.m. The cameras showed an unknown man walking behind her residence. Everything seemed to be secure and the man did not enter the house.
A Woodhaven Lane Mooreville man said someone stole an old checkbook. He said the account is still active, but he has not used the checkbook since he was in high school. He has contacted the bank. He was usure who stole the checkbook or when it was taken.
A Lake Ridge Drive Saltillo man said he got into a verbal altercation with his two elderly neighbors. The octogenarians complained that when the man’s kids were playing in the front yard, they did not listen to the what the neighbors told them to do. The man said his children only play in their own yard and do not go next door.
A County Road 441 Guntown man said someone dumped a mixed-breed puppy on his property three days ago, and he wanted someone to come pick it up. He was informed that the county did not have a stray dog ordinance and deputies could not just pick up animals. He would need a pick up order signed by a justice court judge.
A County Road 1151 Plantersville man said his neighbors were shooting guns. He asked the 40-something couple if they would stop. They put up the guns, but the male neighbor then cranked his motorcycle and started revving it. He said the neighbors shoot their guns often and mostly at night.
Deputies responded to a Major Circle Saltillo residence around 8:30 p.m. for a verbal altercation. The husband, 59, thought his wife, 48, had someone hiding in the bedroom closet. The man was scared that if someone was in there, they might kill him in his sleep with his wife’s permission. A deputy checked and found no one in the closet. The couple agreed that neither threatened the other.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.