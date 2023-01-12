Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Kenneth Clardy, 59, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Tyeshia Gibson, 30, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, possession of paraphernalia.
Jordan M. Shireman, 25, of Mantachie, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, prescription fraud.
Scott Edward Wagner, 44, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, no seat belt, possession of a controlled substance, switched tag.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Mitchell Road woman said someone broke out the driver’s window of her 2002 Honda Accord during the night and damaged the driver’s door. Nothing appeared to be stolen. There was a large rock left in the passenger floorboard. She said she heard a car alarm around midnight but did not realize it was her car.
A Ravenwood Cove Tupelo man said someone forged checks on two separate bank accounts during the second half of December. The checks were made out to people he did not know and totaled more than $10,000.
A Loxley, Alabama, company said they ordered a load of scrap aluminum from a Louisiana company. A United Furniture truck picked up the 44,000-pound load on Nov. 21, 2022, but never delivered it because of layoffs at the furniture company. The company paid for the load up front, and its insurance company said it was not stolen.
A County Road 861 Saltillo woman said a woman pulled into her driveway around 12:30 p.m. and stole a package at the front door. She watched the incident on her security system. She is concerned that a suspect just pulled up and took the package “without a care in the world.”
A County Road 1310 Mooreville man walked out of his house around noon and found what appeared to be blood on the handrails of his wheelchair ramp. The responding deputy observed what appeared to be blood drops on both handrails.
A woman reported a car parked at the entrance to the Herdtown neighborhood. She said the same vehicle did the same thing two weeks ago. There was no one in the car. Since it was blocking the roadway, it was towed.
A Dogwood Hills Circle man saw someone with a flashlight out by the private lake around 8:15 p.m. He said the suspect was looking across the road into his house. He went out and asked the suspect what he was doing. The suspect said he was looking for his cat. The man went back to his house and called 911.
A Dogwood Hills Circle man said he was walking around the lake across from his house looking for his cat after 8 p.m. A bearded man approached, asked him what he was doing and accused him of looking into his house. He said the suspect smelled of alcohol and said he was going to call the police.
A Koninchush Trail Lake Piomingo woman said that every night for the last two weeks, blonde female and three white males have been walking across her property at night. She has found footprints next to her windows and can hear them from inside the house. She thinks they may be residents of the lake.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
