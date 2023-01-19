The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Mark Ashley Hardin, 51, of Tiplersville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, burglary with intent to commit larceny.
Corey Livingston, 29, of Amory, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Carla Maness, 35, of Potts Camp, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, embezzlement.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1473 Mooreville woman, 87, wanted to report a possible scam. She made a comment on a friend’s Facebook post, and a female she did not know replied to the comment, then sent her a message via Facebook. The suspect said she needed someone to whom to give her money. The suspect called and emailed the woman trying to get information in order to send the woman money. Instead of continuing the conversations, the woman called 911.
A Winfield Drive woman said she saw a man wearing a green jacket and dark pants at her front door at around 10 a.m. She did not know who the man was or why he was on her property.
A County Road 1259 Nettleton woman said a male acquaintance picked up her Polaris four-wheeler in mid-December, and she paid him $100 to fix it. He told her he would bring the vehicle back on Jan. 8, but he did not. She has tried numerous times to contact him in recent days, but he has not responded to her calls and texts.
