Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Coy Harris, 15, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
James P. Long, 17, of Guntown, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Ethan G. Lyons, 24, of Obion, Tennessee, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a Schedule I drug with intent to deliver.
Katelyn Grace Sullivan, 23, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Christopher C. Tate, 14, of Guntown, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Kyler C. Walker, 19, of Verona, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, trafficking oxycodone, driving under the influence, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, no insurance.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1349 Tupelo woman said her neighbor has an aggressive dog. Today, the dog was chasing her horses again. She yelled at the man to get his dog before she shot it for attacking her horses. He reportedly said that if she shot his dog, he would shoot her and her horse. She said he did not call his dog or do anything to get it to leave the horse alone.
A Drive 1355 Mooreville woman returned home from work and found his front door standing open. The door frame was damaged. She looked around and didn’t notice anything missing except some medication in the kitchen.
A County Road 2296 Saltillo woman heard a knock on the back door around 8:15 p.m. She didn’t go look at first because nobody ever knocks on the back door. She said last weekend, an unknown man showed up and asked her about a creek on her land. The next day she saw him creeping around her neighbor’s property.
A County Road 1310 Mooreville man said there was a silver 2013 Honda Civic abandoned in the field across the road. The car had been there all day according to his security cameras. The car had a tag which came back to a woman from Cedar City, Utah.
A County Road 1277 Nettleton woman said she was at work and saw on her Ring camera an unknown man walk up to her door and knock around 7 p.m. She did not know him and said he had no reason to be at her door. When her daughter answered the door, he told her he was looking for someone. The daughter said they were not there, so he left.
A County Road 417 Alpine man said he heard a loud noise/boom outside around 12:15 a.m. He looked outside but saw nothing. Moments later, he heard a car pull into his drive and stop halfway down. He grabbed a baseball bat and his phone, flipped on an outside light and headed out. The car quickly backed up and headed south.
