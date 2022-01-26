Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Dustin Jason Fair, 32, of Belden, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, aggravated assault on a police officer, felony fleeing, possession of a firearm by a felon and domestic violence.
Brandon Wyte Shelton, 29, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, burglary of a dwelling, burglary of a vehicle.
Bradley Wayne South, 31, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of methamphetamine, violation of probation, possession of a controlled substance.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1310 Tupelo resident saw an unknown man looking in her mailbox at 7:45 p.m. When she pulled down the driveway, he walked toward her and stopped in front of her vehicle. He began talking and moving erratically, but she could not understand what he was saying. She told him he was not welcome on her property and needed to leave. He then tried to open the passenger door and walked back to the front of the car, acting erratic.
A County Road 590 Shannon man went to check his mail and found a suspicious bike in the ditch across the road. It did not belong to any of the neighbors with children.
A County Road 598 Plantersville man said overnight, someone took his county-issued garbage can.
A Carroll Drive Saltillo man was on a government website checking messages and came across an email saying he was supposed to receive some checks back in 2010. He called the Veterans Administration, and they said he would need a police report for them to retrieve that old information.
A County Road 931 furniture plant said an employee found a small blue zippered bag in the women’s restroom. Inside the bag was a glass pipe, two lighters and a white crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine. The suspected drugs were turned over to deputies.
A County Road 1244 Tupelo man said his neighbors down the hill started shooting around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 20. When he went into a rarely used room five days later, he noticed a hole in a window and another in the drywall.
A County Road 1581 Richmond man was laying in bed around 9:30 p.m. when he felt someone touch his arm. He looked up and saw an unknown white female in the room. He jumped up and screamed. His wife heard him from another room. The man said the suspect ran into the bathroom. He went to get his gun and the suspect was gone when he returned.
A County Road 2890 Baldwyn woman heard someone knock on her front door around 11 p.m., then later on the carport door. When they knocked on the bedroom window, she yelled out that she was calling 911, and did. She heard a knocking on the carport door at 2 a.m. and called 911 again.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A Gloster Street business reported that an employee had been stealing vehicle parts since the first of December. They estimated the woman had embezzled more than $2,300 so far.
A woman reports she received a credit statement from PenFed Credit Union for an open account in her name with no balance. She said she never opened an account with them.
A Cliff Gookin Boulevard business reported someone cut through a fence on the backside of the property and tried to steal a catalytic converter from a work van. The suspect left a flashlight and saw under the van. The company said someone had already stolen the catalytic converter off that vehicle a few weeks ago.
Police responded to the intersection of Coley and Chesterville roads around 1:30 p.m. for a gold Chevy Tahoe stopped in the road with the driver slumped over the wheel. The driver, who admitted he had been drinking, said he was driving home to Dorsey. After he failed a field sobriety test, officers found a prescription bottle in his coat pocket. The bottle had someone else's name on it and contained two prescription drugs. A search of the vehicle revealed several catalytic converters and an angle grinder with a cut-off wheel. He was charged with driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.
A man said he left his work vehicle at Metro Ford on Jan. 3 to be serviced. When he checked on it on Jan. 22, he noticed tools in the bed of the truck. Three days later, the dealership called and said his catalytic converter was missing. The vehicle was inside a fenced lot, but police found a hole in the fence and pieces of the purloined converter on the ground.
A Forrest Hill Lane woman said while her Ford pickup was parked in the street, someone hit it, damaging the driver's side.
A man said he was at his girlfriend's Monument Street apartment. He set his pistol and wallet on the kitchen table. After a female acquaintance in the apartment abruptly left, the man noticed his gun and wallet were gone. He went to the suspect's apartment but she did not answer the door.
Police responded to the area of North Spring and Jackson streets around 9:30 p.m. for a white woman yelling, knocking on doors and trying to enter cars parked in driveways. Officers found the 29-year-old suspect walking down the middle of the street yelling. She was arrested, charged with disturbing the peace.
