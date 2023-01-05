Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Wesley E. Black, 35, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a controlled substance, improper equipment.
Justin D. Brown, 40, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Adam Bruff, 47, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, sale of methamphetamine.
Kendra L. Hood, 38, of Mantachie, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Wendell Dee Sheffield, 34, of Plantersville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, aggravated domestic violence, domestic violence warrant.
Christian Vasquez, 27, of Guntown, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Euclatubba Road man said a stray German shepherd showed up at his house a few days ago and has been killing his chickens. He wanted someone to remove the animal.
A Pontotoc woman had car trouble yesterday and had the 2018 Ford EcoSport towed to her aunt’s County Road 885 Saltillo house. The tow truck driver accidentally locked the keys in the vehicle, which was left in neutral. Overnight, the crossover vehicle rolled down a hill and hit a tree, damaging the left front and breaking the windshield. She needed a report for the insurance company.
A New Port, Kentucky, company said a former employee based in Lee County is still in possession of several pieces of company equipment, including a computer, monitors and a headset.
A County Road 1093 Plantersville woman said someone came onto her property and destroyed all of her plants.
A County Road 1410 Mooreville woman said her county-issued garbage can was either missing or stolen.
A County Road 1310 Skyline man saw a gray Nissan Altima driving through the neighborhood looking into mailboxes. He yelled at the car, and it drove off, making a lap of the neighborhood.
A Birmingham Ridge Road woman said a female relative showed up at her door after 7 p.m. The suspect was beating on the door and yelling about a blue book. She said she was scared of the suspect and didn’t want to open the door. This has happened before.
A Birmingham Ridge Road woman saw a man outside her house in a shed. Deputies arrived and found the suspect. He was told to leave the property and not return.
A County Road 885 Saltillo man said someone entered his truck during the night and stole a Glock pistol, a bolt-action rifle with scope, a Sig Sauer AR-15 and $280 in cash. He thought the vehicle doors were locked, but he was unsure because there was no damage to the truck.
