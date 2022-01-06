Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Dredrick Clark, 31, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule I drug.
Jashawn Clark, 20, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, sexual battery.
Reymundo Maldinado, 37, no address given, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, possession of a stolen firearm, open container, no insurance, no driver's license, failure to comply.
Ryan Mitchell, 43, of Sherman, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Samuel Leonard Ray, 56, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a weapon by a felon, receiving stolen property.
Stephanie Rodriguez, 41, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation.
Mark Scruggs, 30, no address given, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, burglary of a vehicle, trespassing.
Nicholas Shields, 29, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of cocaine.
Jessica Simmons, 35, of Blue Springs, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1460 Tupelo woman said her friend borrowed her car to run to the store. She returned the car so the woman didn't need any assistance.
A Drive 1618 Tupelo woman said her 30-something niece and her boyfriend stole the woman's John Deere Gator. She said the niece has taken the UTV several times in the past but always brought it back within a couple of days. She said the key is broken, and the vehicle can be started with a screwdriver.
A Highway 6 Plantersville woman said her 30-year-old daughter woke her up at 10:45 p.m. beating on the door and throwing things on the front porch. She told the suspect to leave, that she couldn't stay. When she refused to leave, the mother called 911. Deputies arrived and charged the suspect with trespassing.
A Haley Drive Mooreville woman said someone knocked really hard on her door several times at 11:30 a.m.
A County Road 1451 Saltillo man said his ex-girlfriend will not stop texting him and his kids. Some of the texts are vulgar. He said she has also been trespassing after being told several times she is not welcome on his property.
Tupelo Police Department
A man said while he was inside the Dollar General on Westmoreland Drive, someone stole the 9mm pistol he left on the passenger seat of his unlocked car.
A Monument Drive woman said a male acquaintance took her cell phone during a New Year's party at her place. She used a friend to text her own phone to get him to return it. She said he is blackmailing her to get it back.
A woman said she accidentally left her debit card at the drive-thru lane at the West Main Wendy's around 3 p.m. She then started getting notices that someone was trying to use her card. There were two successful transactions and four denied before she could get the card canceled. The two online orders totaled around $140.
A woman said she and another female decided to go into business to start a truck driving school. She wired the suspect $9,500 in August to get the business bonded. She filed a separate police report in Richland for the $36,000 she gave the suspect to finance a truck. She said the suspect is no longer taking her calls.
A South Green Street woman said someone entered her unlocked car and stole her pink 9mm pistol.
A woman was driving east on West Main Street when a black Nissan Rogue started following her just after noon. The Rogue pulled in front of her at Green Street and an unknown subject started throwing drinks at her car. She pulled around the car and continued east. The Rogue caught up with her and the female driver started flashing a silver and black handgun at her.
A Chestnut Street man said someone stole eight windows from a house being remodeled. The suspect gained entry by breaking a piece of plywood that was covering an opening.
An Orleans Place Belden woman said someone stole her garbage can Jan. 1.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.