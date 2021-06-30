Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 1 p.m.
William Barnes, 53, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Christopher Walker Griffin, 34, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, two counts of burglary of a dwelling, possession of a weapon by a felon.
Willie Jenkins, 35, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony possession of marijuana, child restraint violation, failure to yield to blue lights.
Randy Kelly, 33, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Cynthia Lamb, 54, no address listed, was arrested by the Shannon Police Department, attempted breaking and entering.
Lazarius Rogers, 20, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, breaking and entering a dwelling, failure to comply.
Quintavis Rogers, 22, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, breaking and entering, shooting into a dwelling, shooting into a motor vehicle, contempt of court, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace, failure to comply.
Montrel Townsend, 27, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a controlled substance, simple domestic violence, possession of a Schedule IV drug, disorderly conduct.
Joey Traylor, 36, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of a Schedule II drug, driving while intoxicated.
Kenneth Wade West, 60, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, careless driving.
Billy Wright, 34, no address listed, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 600 Shannon woman was taking out her trash around 8:30 a.m. when a man driving down the road swerved his car toward her. She said the man is upset with her in-laws.
A County Road 1303 Guntown man sold a shipping container for $2,400. The buyer paid $1,300 down but will not pay the remainder. He has talked with the buyer numerous times. He says he will pay, but never shows up with cash.
A Mitchell Toad woman wanted an escort to go to her ex-boyfriend’s County Road 659 Shannon house to get her personal items. She didn’t want to go alone since he was arrested for domestic violence.
A County Road 681 Saltillo man said someone stole a Stihl chain saw and an air compressor from his unlocked shed.
A Louis Street Shannon man said an unfamiliar vehicle pulled in his driveway around 10 p.m. and sat there for several minutes. The gray Nissan Altima pulled out of his drive, turned off all its lights and sat in front of his house for several more minutes. The car left before deputies arrived.
A County Road 300 Shannon woman said her neighbor was playing loud music outside his house after 10 p.m. and she couldn’t sleep. She said he does this multiple times a week for several hours at a time.
A Drive 1175 Guntown man said his girlfriend’s 19-year-old daughter has been coming by and making threats over an incident that happened two weeks ago. The daughter walked into his house without permission and started cursing at her mother. She threatened to jump her mother and come back with others to take care of the man.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
Dodge's Store reported a man passed out behind the wheel in a car at the gas pumps at 12:45 a.m. Police woke the man, who smelled of alcohol and had red, glassy eyes. He said he had one drink after work at a friend's house and was heading home. The man was charged with driving under the influence.
A C-Spire employee said someone broke into their maintenance area on Service Drive. They entered all the vehicles and stole the fuel cards. They also stole a Stihl string trimmer and a Stihl concrete saw from a shipping container used for storage.
A South Green Street store clerk said a man was harassing the employee and causing a disturbance. The suspect said he is an employee and got upset when the clerk refused to give him his paycheck. The suspect was unable to provide a driver's license or his Social Security number. After giving a fake name, police found a debit card with his real name in his pocket. A radio check revealed two outstanding warrants. He was arrested for disorderly conduct, failure to comply, false identifying information and two counts of contempt of court.
An Ida Street woman said her baby daddy's ex-girlfriend will not leave her alone. The suspect calls and texts from different numbers and apps. The suspect has threatened to kill her kids and her mother.
A woman came to the police department to file harassment and cyberstalking charges against her daughter and son-in-law. She said they are stalking her and posting untrue things about her on Facebook. She said they are on drugs and she is afraid of what they might do next.
A Joyner Avenue woman said her ex-husband emailed her boss using someone else's name trying to get her fired. She said she hasn't talked to her ex in 15 years.
A work crew hired to make repairs on a vacant Smith Street house said a man fled the house when they arrived. The workers noticed the front door of the house had been forced. Police found the suspect hiding behind a neighbor's shed.
A woman visiting her son's grave at the cemetery on Joyner Avenue found someone had painted a set of initials on the head stone. She recognized the monogram and gave police the suspect's full name.
A Parkwood Drive woman said her city-issued garbage can was stolen about three months ago. Since then, she has been using her neighbor's can with permission. But the extra rubbish caused the bin to overflow, so the neighbor told her to get her own can replaced.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a couple switched bar codes on several items. They tried to walk out of the store after paying $36.49 for $343.31 worth of merchandise. They were detained for police and cited for shoplifting.
A Tedford Street woman said she just learned that her step-mother had claimed her child as a dependent on her taxes for the last two years. She contacted the Internal Revenue Service and they said she needed to file a police report as well.
A Rankin Boulevard man said he bought an auger powerhead for $72 from a friend about 6 weeks ago. He recently got a text from someone saying he wanted his auger back. The man is now worried the auger was stolen. Police checked the the item had not been reported stolen.
An officer finishing one assignment on Hilda Drive heard a loud commotion a few doors down. There were several people outside the house yelling. A man told police that he was there to talk to his mother, but his sister and others inside the house began yelling at him. He walked outside to de-escalate the situation. The man would only give his first name and said he did not have any ID on him. The man refused repeated requests to give his full name, saying he was going to call his lawyer. He was arrested and charged with disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct. The mother allowed him to leave his car at her residence while he was carried to jail.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.