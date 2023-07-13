The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Kenneth Briggs, 39, of Snellville, Georgia, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony possession of marijuana, no taillight.
Jaquarius Taschon Dilworth, 27, of Shannon, was arrested by the Shannon Police Department, capias for possession of cocaine, domestic violence, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct.
Myron Pollard, 38, of Clarksdale, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, three counts of armed robbery, disorderly conduct.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 141, Tupelo, woman said a stray dog is going from house to house, and she wanted it picked up. The deputy explained that the county does not have a stray animal ordinance.
A County Road 1303, Guntown, man said a yellow and white pit bull mix showed up on his property about a week ago. The dog has not shown aggression toward anyone. The deputy explained that the county does not have a stray animal ordinance.
A Mooreville man said he was driving down County Road 1349 when a 40-something woman driving a side-by-side approached. She turned into his lane, forcing him to stop. The woman approached him and accused him of stealing her utility trailer. He said he did not have her trailer, and he was calling the sheriff’s office. She left, but not before taking pictures of his trailer. He said she lives on County Road 1353, but he did not know her name.
A Guntown man said someone driving a black Ford F-150 has almost hit him three days in a row on County Road 813. He said he is tired of the way this truck is driving up and down the road.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
