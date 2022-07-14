Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Cainan Boyd Allen, 38, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, Mississippi Department of Corrections probation violation.
Steven Brasher, 34, of Mathiston, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Zachary Chaffin, 30, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, violation of probation.
Cole Mauldin England, 21, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony possession of marijuana, disregard of a traffic device.
Mary Lynn Grady, 44, of Horn Lake, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Stacy Johnson, 41, of Shannon, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Gary Kemp, 49, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a weapon by a felon.
Sylvester Lewis, 32, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Kala Denae Randolph, 32, no address listed, was arrested by the Plantersville Police Department, Mississippi Department of Corrections probation violation.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
An Old Trace Drive Baldwyn woman said three stray dogs have appeared in the neighborhood. The dogs are young and have been getting into people’s trash.
A County Road 2768 Baldwyn man said three black dogs were dropped off at his house. He was advised to carry them to the animal shelter.
Omega Motion in Saltillo said someone in a silver Nissan Maxima pulled up Sunday morning. A tall, slim Black male then cut the catalytic converter off one of the company’s pickups. The suspect backed out of the parking lot so the tag number was not captured on video.
A man went to check on his Highway 178 Mooreville property and found a tent out back. He found two men back there, one of whom had been evicted and removed by a constable. He told them they were trespassing. Deputies told the suspects they needed to leave and not return.
A Pontotoc man said he was in the process of moving and parked his 2011 Chevy pickup at a friend’s County Road 931 Saltillo house for three weeks. When he called to say he was ready to get his truck, the friend said he was not getting his truck back and to not come. The man later learned that the friend had sold the truck for $6,500. He contacted the buyer, who at first said he could come get the truck. The buyer then decided he needed $6,500 before he would turn over the truck.
A Highway 6 Plantersville man said someone tried to force their way into his house while he was away. The bedroom window was broken, and the curtains were pulled through the hole. The bed was in the way and blocked entry to the house. He suspected a male acquaintance from Nettleton could be responsible.
A County Road 1023 Plantersville woman ended her relationship with her now former boyfriend and set his belongings outside. When he arrived, he started calling her, begging her to come home. When she got home around 10:15 p.m., she found her lawnmower covered in paint. The ex- “appeared from the woods” and started cleaning the lawnmower. When he sprayed her with water, she told him to leave because she was calling 911. He left on foot. She said he is back on crystal meth, and he is concerned for her safety.
A Drive 57 Palmetto woman got home around 10:30 p.m. and thought she saw a man come from behind her house, walking east across the property. There was also a suspicious white car parked in the road just east of the house. She said it might have been her brother, who recently bonded out of jail. Deputies checked the area and found no one. Deputies also checked the car and its occupant, determining it had nothing to do with the woman’s call.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A Presley Circle woman said someone entered her unlocked car during the night and stole about $3 in change. Her doorbell camera showed a Black male entering the car around 12:30 a.m., rummaging around and then walking away.
A man said his wife stopped at Dodge’s Store to get something to eat Saturday and did not lock the car. He later discovered his Sig Sauer pistol was missing.
An East Bristow Drive man said an unknown male came to his house last week and threatened him. He aid he has also been receiving crazy text messages from an unknown number. He said he doesn’t have any enemies that he knows of. He wanted a report in case something happens.
Employees at the South Gloster Walmart said a man who has been banned from the business had returned and was trespassing. The officer knew the suspect by sight and knew he had several outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court. The 28-year-old white male was arrested and carried to the Lee County Jail.
A man aid he was hired by a company to help with construction at the Tupelo Children’s Mansion. He was paid by paper check. When he tried to deposit the check, it was declined as having insufficient funds.
A man said he parked his father’s car in the parking lot at the Lane Furniture Belden plant. After his shift, he discovered someone had hit the car, damaging the front bumper and the left head light and turn signal.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.