Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Mason Gray, 36, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, uttering a forgery.
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Ybarra Drive Nettleton woman said her 24-year-old daughter and her 26-year-old boyfriend had stolen her HP laptop and a LG cell phone. She found a pawn ticket from a Tupelo pawn shop in the boyfriend's name for the computer. The couple also damaged two televisions, a HP tablet and two lock boxes.
A Birmingham Ridge Road woman said she got a letter several months ago saying she had filed for unemployment benefits. She contacted the state at the time and told them it was a fraudulent request. She recently got word from the state that she needed to file a police report before they could close her case.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo woman and her neighbor got into a verbal altercation over a shared driveway. She said he left a car blocking her driveway for hours and she had it towed away.
A County Road 54 Shannon woman said she returned home from an out of town trip and discovered someone had stolen her 1980 Yamaha motorcycle. She had two possible suspects but was not sure who took the motorcycle.
Tupelo Police Department
A President Avenue caller said three black males clad in all black were breaking into a car across the street at 5 a.m. Police found one suspect who threw something into the woods before walking towards the officers. Police recovered the item, which was a back pack that was stolen from an unlocked car across the street. During a search of the 18-year-old, police found a bag of marijuana.
A Presley Circle woman said overnight, someone entered her unlocked car. She found the trunk open and the contents of the center console strewn around the cabin. Nothing appeared to be stolen.
A Presley Circle woman said overnight, someone entered her unlocked car and stole a back pack from the trunk, which was left open.
A Presley Circle woman said overnight, someone entered her unlocked car. Nothing appeared to be stolen.
A construction company said someone broke into a work truck at a Fairpark construction site and stole three sets of clamps, a ratchet strap set, a Stihl 14-inch cutoff saw and a Dewalt reciprocating saw.
A Cliff Gookin Boulevard industry said two truck drivers noticed something wrong when they cranked up to make deliveries. There were multiple saw blades around the vehicle. When they looked underneath, they noticed the catalytic converters were missing.
A Traceland Drive business said someone stole about 25 gallons of fuel from a company van parked on the north side of the parking lot.
An Ida Street woman said a female has been stalking her. When she went to her car this morning, there was a large rock beside the car and several dents in her hood.
The South Gloster Street Chevron store reported that someone hit and knocked over a gas pump on the north side of the building,
The Lee County Library director said a black female was verbally disturbing three female juveniles inside the library. He wanted the woman banned form the premises.
The clerk at the North Gloster Exxon was busy with customers and later noticed the lottery ticket rack was sideways. She looked at the security tape and saw a slim black male reach around the case and steal about $40 in scratch-off lottery tickets.
A North Green Street woman said overnight, someone entered her unlocked car and stole a pair of prescription Ray-Ban sunglasses.
An Endville Road woman said her boyfriend had been drinking and got mad at her. He took her car keys out of the drawer and left in her 2005 Ford Focus.
A man said he found a wallet in the North Gloster Walmart parking lot around 10 p.m. He tried to contact the owner without success. So he called 911 and returned it over to the police for safe keeping.
