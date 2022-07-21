Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Shanaija Baker, 24, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Baldwyn Police Department, felony dog theft.
Lekendrick Bell, 26, of Plantersville, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Michael Brock, 36, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, violation of probation.
Julie Carruth, 54, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
Thomas Carruth, 56, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
Jimmy Green, 40, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Terrance Mitchell, 38, no address listed, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, driving under the influence – third offense, driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest.
Danzel Rakeem Harper, 22, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, exposing others to HIV.
Dustin Smith, 37, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor fleeing.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A Guntown woman left her husband and went to stay with a Highway 370 female friend. She said the husband drove past the house all night long honking his horn. At one point, he pulled into the driveway and threw out some of the woman’s belongings.
A woman said a man came after her in the parking lot of Ashley Furniture at Saltillo. She called her friends, who arrived and started an altercation and blocked the road. Plant officials called 911 and the suspects all left.
A County Road 2578 Guntown man said in mid-June there were four fraudulent withdrawals from his bank account. The first two transactions were for 6 and 14 cents. A week later, $10 and then $150 were removed. The bank said someone overseas used Google Wallet to take the $169.20.
A County Road 2296 Saltillo man said he had an altercation in May on his property with his father-in-law. He wanted a report on file and has told the suspect he is not welcome on his property.
A woman said her son, 29, has been staying with his grandmother, 74. He has been yelling and disrespecting the grandmother and will not follow her rules. The women told the suspect to move out but he refuses.
A County Road 1438 Auburn woman said an Ashley Furniture truck backed into her mailbox, knocking it down. She followed the truck onto the interstate where it took the Belden exit. She said her damaged mailbox and post were worth $500.
A Birmingham Ridge Road man said during the day, someone shot his mailbox. Deputies responded and found two bullet holes in the box.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A security guard at the Super 7 Motel on McCullough Boulevard saw a white male key a car in the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn next door after 1 a.m. Police contacted the owner of the car. She said her ex-boyfriend just left the hotel room after they got into an argument over money. She said his tax refund was withheld, due to child support in arrears.
A Meadow Circle Belden woman has a protection order against her ex-husband. He found out she is dating and sent an email to the new man. She feels his is trying to get to her.
A woman said a man found her phone number on Facebook and called her about her art, before trying to start a romantic relationship a week later. After she turned him down, he started harassing her and began calling from other numbers. He showed up at her house at 9 p.m., despite her not giving out her address, and confronted her verbally, then left.
A woman said she was stopped at the traffic light in front of the West Main Walmart around 4 p.m. when a black sedan rear ended her 2017 Honda Accord. She pulled into the Murphy’s gas station, but the other car drove away.
A Bell Circle woman was standing outside her apartment around 9:30 p.m. when a woman walked up and started yelling at her for no reason. The suspect then assaulted her, busting her lip. The suspect tried unsuccessfully to grab a hammer. When the woman got away and called 911, the suspect left. The suspect returned two more times, standing outside and yelling.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.