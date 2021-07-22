Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Malcolm Crump, 30, of Belden, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a weapon by a felon.
Daryl McCaine, 50, of Shannon, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, aggravated assault.
Christopher Raper, 33, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Mississippi Department of Corrections warrant.
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
A County Road 885 Saltillo woman said two stray dogs showed up at her place and won’t leave. They are not aggressive towards people but are toward pets.
A County Road 1498 Tupelo woman said her soon to be ex-husband was on her property despite a court order. She wanted it documented before the next court appearance.
An Endville Road woman said she and her husband worked out a deal with a man to reroof their house. In exchange for labor costs, they would give him a 2007 Infiniti car. The man completed the work and they gave him the car, but no bill of sale. About a week later, she changed her mind. They offered the man his labor cost plus $1,000 if he would return the car. He refused. Several days later, the man conceded, but then changed his mind again, saying they would have to go to court to get the car back.
A County Road 1057 Tupelo woman said a neighbor’s Mastiff-mix dog came over and charged at her and her dogs. They were all able to get in the house safely.
A County Road 1650 man said his church recently moved and some old checks were thrown away. One of those checks was recently used at Home Goods to purchase $15.96 worth of merchandise.
A County Road 1261 Nettleton woman, 70, got into a verbal argument with her daughter over a bed cover. The daughter had left by the time the deputy arrived and the woman said everything was OK.
A County Road 1310 Mooreville man went outside to see why his dogs were barking around 6:30 p.m. When he hollered at them, he saw a male run from the neighbor’s house and drive off in a small gray car. The neighbor reported that two televisions, a Vera Bradley purse, 10 pairs of jeans and about $20 in change was missing. She said her house was also burglarized three days earlier. She did not know who was responsible.
A Mantachie man said he left his truck parked at a County Road 1650 Eggville residence. When he came back to get it, the catalytic converters were missing.
A County Road 659 Verona man said his 28-year-old son was “acting out” inside the house and spilled some milk just before midnight. He told the son to clean it up. Instead, the son came back with what appeared to be hair, set it on fire and ran through the house. He threw the burning hair on the ground and ran out of the house.
Tupelo Police Department
A Shady Lake Drive resident reported a bicycle in the roadway at 6:30 a.m. Police found the bike but nit the owner. It was carried to the police department and placed in the property room.
A Lake Street woman went to her car around 9:20 a.m. and discovered someone had cut the wiring harness and slashed all four tires. Someone had also stolen four debit cards. She gave police the name of a possible suspect.
An employee of Anytime Fitness on West Main said a female, who is not a member of the gym, stole a change jar off the top of a refrigerator. The suspect followed a member in when he opened the door and then took the honor jar where people pay for drinks they get out of the refrigerator.
An Anderson Street woman said her mother’s dog escaped from her house and bit her as she recaptured it. The dog was carried to the animal shelter and placed under a 10-day hold.
A Bickerstaff Street woman said someone stole her city-issued garbage can. She needed a police report in order to get a replacement.
An employee at the Belden Post Office on McCullough Boulevard said a motorist attempting to back into a parking space hit the building’s air conditioning unit, moving it over about a foot and damaging it. The driver remained at the scene.
A woman stopped at Mt. Fuji on King Crossing to order supper around 7:30 p.m. She saw a female with pink hair drinking at the bar, then leave and get into a maroon Chevy Tahoe. The unknown woman backed up and hit the woman’s car, then drove away heading north on Gloster Street.
Police spotted a Ford Taurus driving slow and running off of South Green Street around 9:30 p.m. The car stopped on Green just south of Gloster street. When police arrived, the male driver was “nervous, shaking and talking in circles.” The man pulled away as police tried to pat him down for weapons after a knife was seen in his pocket. The female passenger refused to get off the phone and get out of the car. He was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. A gun was found under the driver’s seat. Since the passenger was a felon, police took possession of the gun.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.