The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Terry W. Johnson, 48, of Okolona, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
Wesley Joyner, 41, of Amory, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Isiah Lenoir, 31, of Aberdeen, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, false pretense.
Christopher Lynch, 29, of Louisville, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, false pretense.
Alberto Murillo 22 of Tupelo was arrested by the Guntown Police Department, possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of marijuana.
Keenan Myles, 23, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, shooting into a motor vehicle, shooting into a dwelling.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 963, Saltillo, man said his daughter called him around 9 a.m. saying two unknown men were hooking up to his utility trailer. Using his daughter’s phone, he spoke to one of the suspects, who said a guy in prison told him he could come get the trailer. The man told the suspect to unhook the trailer and leave. The suspect said he was sorry and that he lived just down the road.
A County Road 817, Saltillo, man got a call from a neighbor who said a brown Ford pickup was parked in front of his house. The man wanted a deputy to check it out. The truck had left by the time the deputy arrived.
A County Road 659, Tupelo, man said as an SUV pulling a trailer drove past his house, he noticed water shooting up out of the pavement. The pavement was broken and squirting water. He said the water seemed to be under pressure and shot up for about 10 minutes before stopping. He felt it might be a sewer line going to the industrial park south of his City Point Road residence.
A County Road 325, Tupelo, man said sometime over the last few days, someone stole his 9mm pistol from the door of his unlocked truck parked behind his house.
A Verona woman said her late parents’ house on County Road 659, Tupelo, caught on fire in the middle of the night. She said the power was still on at the house. No one was living at the house, but the bathroom light was on.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.