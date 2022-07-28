Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
William Catlin Bingham, 34, of Booneville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, felony taking of a motor vehicle, uttering a forgery.
Dionta Bowdry, 29, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, false pretense.
Roderic Dale Brooks, 54, of Mantachie, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, three counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana.
Kyle Dunn, 24, of Smithville, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Steven Little, 39, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of marijuana with intent, possession of a firearm by a felon, violation of probation.
Ryan McClendon, 31, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana.
Jamund Cornelius Randle, 38, of Prairie, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Mitchell Wood, 34, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, capias for failure to stop for an officer.
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
Mitchell Insulation on County Road 1498 Tupelo reported that someone came onto the property during the night and stole the catalytic converters off two pickups and an SUV.
A County Road 1463 Nettleton man loaned his 2003 Chevy Trailblazer to his daughter, 25, and boyfriend who were moving from County Road 1501 Nettleton to Tupelo. They called a few days later at 7:30 a.m. saying they were bringing the SUV back. When he didn’t hear from them again by the next day, he called 911. After he filed the report, the couple returned the vehicle.
A County Road 255 Shannon man said he was an over-the-road trucker and was calling from Chicago, Illinois. He wanted deputies to go to his house and evict his 35-year-old stepson, who causes problems for him and his wife every time the man leaves on the road. Deputies explained the legal process for evicting someone through justice court.
Eggville Freewill Baptist Church on County Road 1498 Tupelo said someone stole the catalytic converters off a Chevy pickup and a Ford Transit bus that were parked at the church. The damage happened sometime within the last two weeks.
The owner of a County Road 1501 Nettleton rental property said the former tenants knocked several holes in the drywall and there were plumbing issues. The glass in the front door was broken and the couple took the window unit air conditioner and the kitchen stove.
A County Road 659 Tupelo woman said a female relative had bad credit so she co-signed a loan to buy a car. The 21-year-old relative agreed to make payments on the 2007 Lexus. The woman recently got a letter from the car lot trying to collect the money owed on the car.
A caretaker of the Gilvo Cemetery on Highway 178 noticed dirt piled up on a grave. The following day, it appeared an animal had been digging in the dirt. When she checked on it, there was a foul smell coming from the grave. He father dug around and unearthed a plastic box containing the remains of a dog.
A County Road 1351 Saltillo woman said her mother recently passed away and she is now the caregiver for her father. She inherited her mother’s car and her sisters are now upset and have threatened her by phone
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A man said while he was inside Scruggs Farm, Lawn and Garden Warehouse, someone backed into his GMC Sierra, damaging the back bumper and tailgate.
A property manager said someone stole the copper wiring from walls and stole the copper coils from the air conditioning unit of a Taylor Street house. The damage was discovered when a construction crew returned after a five-day break.
An Orchid Circle man was looking for a part-time job to do from home. He contacted a Linimar Corp who said they would overnight a $3,959.99 check. He was to deposit the check on Friday and disperse it through Cash App in four separate payments. He received a second check the following Monday but did not deposit it. The following Friday, his bank told him the first check was forged. When he called the company, they told him he could get his money back by sending them $100 cash cards. He realized he had been scammed, had a few choice words for them and has not heard from them since.
A Silver Dollar Bargains employee said a couple entered the store and the female concealed hand tools in her purse. They walked out without paying and were confronted in the parking lot. The employee stood in front of the car to prevent them from leaving. When the car started moving forward, she got out of the way. She described the car as a red Ford Escape. The tag came back to a 2014 Buick Regal.
A woman left her car in the parking garage at the North Mississippi Medical Center. When she returned about an hour later, the 2022 Honda Civic had sustained front and rear end damage.
A Stanford Circle woman works remotely from home and travels to nearby areas as part of her work. She said her first paycheck was good, but since mid-June, all her paychecks have bounced. She tried speaking to her boss but has not been compensated.
The owner of Woody’s said a couple entered the restaurant, ordered and ate $60 worth of food and drinks. When the bill came, they gave the waiter a gift card that had no funds on it and walked away without paying.
A West Main liquor store clerk said a man presented a $100 bill to pay for a $14 bottle of vodka. She could not find her tester pen to mark the bill, so she gave him change. Later she realized the bill was counterfeit.
