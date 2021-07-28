Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Shamar Carroll, 17, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, three counts of capital murder.
Javion Clifton, 16, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, three counts of capital murder.
Ronald Johnson, 48, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Kendra Johnson, 29, of Blue Springs, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, false pretense
Joshua Mitchell, 40, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, false pretense, computer fraud.
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
A Godfrey Road Verona business had to terminate an employee around 6:30 a.m. The employee was crying and shaking as he left the building. The man sat in his car and would not leave the property.
A County Road 2346 Guntown man let a friend borrow his truck. When he picked it up the next day, in the truck’s bed was the top of a Jeep that wrecked the night before on County Road 821.
A County Road 600 Shannon man reported an unwanted person on his property while he was away. He said his girlfriend sneaks a male acquaintance into his residence when he is away at work.
A County Road 590 Shannon man said a neighboring property on County Road 600 is an eyesore. There are two RVs in bad shape and the occupants are piling up trash behind the campers. He said his cats have killed some very large rats on his property.
A County Road 653 Saltillo man said someone kicked in his door and stole jewelry and clothes. He said is could have been a family member, since he doesn’t get along with his family.
A County Road 653 Saltillo woman said her brother was causing a disturbance outside her house. He was arguing with their sister and then got into a physical fight with a man.
A County Road 2346 Guntown returned home and saw a bunch of her property in the bed of a neighbor’s truck as he was leaving. The sliding glass door of her house was open as well as the front door. Things were scattered around her house. Among the items stolen were clothes, tools, a couch and love seat, two televisions and a Fender guitar.
A man said someone broke into his County Road 931 Tupelo storage unit and stole six fishing poles and a tackle box.
A Garden Park Drive Saltillo woman said someone stole three diamond rings that were recently appraised for a total of $24,000. She said the only people who have been in the house are two maids and an electrician. The two maids helped her look for the rings. The electrician completed two jobs and is contracted for a third, but has not responded to her calls.
A woman was feeding the animals at a friend’s Mount Vernon Road house while he is out of town. When she arrived, the friend’s step-sister and a male were inside the house. She called the friend who told her to call 911. The couple left before deputies arrived.
A Lake Piomingo man approached a 24-year-old male in a car. Before he could get a word out, the suspect pointed a gun out the window, fired two shots in the air, then pointed the gun at the man and said he would shoot him. He said there was a woman and children outside nearby at the time.
Deputies found a man asleep behind the wheel around 8 p.m. at the intersection of county roads 501 and 300 near Shannon. The vehicle smelled of marijuana smoke. A bag of green leafy substance was found in the glove box. The 22-year-old driver was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
A County Road 54 Shannon man said a male acquaintance started threatening him and accusing his of stealing keys. He said the suspect has brandished a pistol and threatened to kill him in the past. The suspect told deputies that the man stole a vending machine key from him while he was in the shower. He knows it was the man because he was talking to himself the whole time.
Tupelo Police Department
Police responded to the mall area around 6:30 p.m. for a report of people on bicycles carrying long guns. An officer spotted a man on a bike in front of Fire Station No. 4 who appeared to be carrying an AR-15 style rifle. The man told police he and his friend had been shoplifting at the mall and Academy Sports. He said the BB gun he was carrying was shoplifted from Academy. There were a total of four BB guns found, as well as clothing with anti-theft sensors still attached in a backpack.
A woman said a male acquaintance picked her up while she was walking down the road. They rode around hanging out before they fell asleep at Ballard Park. She was awaken around 3:30 a.m. by the male pulling her out of the vehicle. He then drove away with her cell phone.
North Mississippi Medical Center employees noticed that two Ford vans sounded a lot louder when they cranked them. An investigation revealed the catalytic converters had been stolen.
A Chesterville Road woman reported that someone stole her city-issued garbage can.
A Bob White Drive woman said someone entered her truck and stole two pistols from the center console. There was no sign of forced entry.
A man found a firearm magazine on Coley Road and turned it over to police.
An Ida Street woman said a male friend came over to do laundry. After he left, his wife showed up and started a verbal altercation with the woman. Since then, the wife has been leaving harassing notes on vehicles in the woman’s driveway. On Tuesday, the the wife “aggressively followed” the woman on the way to Walmart.
A Scott Street woman said while cleaning her house, she noticed he Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol was missing. She last saw the gun about two weeks ago.
A West Franklin Street woman parked her bicycle along the back side of her house at night. The next morning, the black and blue Mongoose was gone. He father’s truck was keyed the same night.
A South Feemster Lake woman said someone knocked on her door and rang the doorbell around 8:30 p.m. When she didn’t answer the door, someone broke the front window. She thinks it was her ex-boyfriend.
Police responded to a South Veterans home for an alarm activation and found a white male outside in a vehicle at 11:30 p.m. The man said his step mother had kicked him out, forcing him to sleep in his car. The homeowners confirmed they had kicked the man out for the night. When the officer ran the man’s name, there was an outstanding warrant. The 46-year-old man was arrested and carried to jail to be held for DeSoto County,
