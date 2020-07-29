The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The property manager of a West Main Street business stated that their tenants were evicted on July 24. The property manager said that when she went to inspect the property, post-eviction, she discovered that the brand new stove and refrigerator installed on the property were stolen.
A Verona man said he came to mow the yard for a person who owned property on County Road 261, when he noticed the lock was not on the garage door like it should have been. The man also said he noticed a two wheel furniture dolly inside the garage. The man started mowing and when he got to the back yard, he noticed the back door was ajar. The man said that when he checked the door, it was partially open and the dead bolt was not extended as it should have been. The man then proceeded to notify the property manager.
A County Road 221 Guntown man said that his neighbor was allowing a person to stay at their house and he wanted them gone from the area. Deputies explained to the man that the owner of the house could allow whoever they wanted to come into their home; as long as the man wasn't on his property there was nothing deputies could do.
A County Road 1253 man said he has not received mail in the last few days. The man said he went to the post office in Saltillo and he was told someone changed his mailing address online to an address in Virginia. The man said the post office changed the address back to his and he canceled his credit card accounts, and will cancel his bank account.
A Shannon woman said a man was on her property without permission. The woman said that the man has been previously told to not be back on the property. The woman said she wanted the man removed from the property, but the man had already left the property before deputies arrived.
A County Road 501 Shannon woman said that an unknown individual was on her property without permission. The woman sad that the individual began knocking on her back-glass door. She said that she has had previous incidents with people knocking on her door late at night. The woman grabbed her gun for protection and contacted law enforcement.
A Saltillo man said he received a phone call from a person stating he had got his truck back that had been stolen. The man said he told the caller his vehicle had been broken into and he told him the items that had been stolen. The man said the caller told him the items were found in his truck and they caught a suspect in his truck.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since July 24.
