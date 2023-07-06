The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Michael Aaron Hill, 32, of Blue Springs, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, false pretense, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of paraphernalia, suspended driver’s license.
Kayla D. Long, 36, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Abraham Metcalf, 28, of Ecru, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug, resisting arrest.
David Dudley Moore, 38, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, driving under the influence, no driver’s license, no tag.
Christopher A. Tate, 14, of Guntown, was arrested by the Baldwyn Police Department, breaking and entering, conspiracy to commit a crime, petty larceny.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1349, Tupelo, man said someone took the keys from his car. The last time he saw the keys, they were on the passenger seat of the Ford Fusion. He called back later to say he found the keys.
A County Road 768, Plantersville, woman reported there was a suspicious maroon Crown Victoria driven by a man in the area around 9 p.m. The deputy said they would increase patrols in the area that night.
A Katie Anna Lane, Auburn, man said three people in a silver car pulled up in front of his residence around 9:45 a.m. Someone in the car started shooting a firearm towards the field. After firing several times, the car drove away. The man was not able to get a make, model or tag number of the car.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.