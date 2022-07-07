Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Nicholas Deangelo Berry, 48, of Belden, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II, shoplifting.
Mark A. Fields, 46, of Belden, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated domestic violence, kidnapping.
Andy Jackson, 29, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, Mississippi Department of Corrections probation violation.
Casper Newcomb, 24, of Fulton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, impersonating a federal agent.
Peggie Norris, 67, of Fulton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, impersonating a federal agent.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Guntown Bam Market employee said a male was standing outside asking customers for a ride to West Point. She asked him to leave, but he didn’t. He left when deputies told him to.
A County Road 151 Tupelo man said a female was trying to argue with him last night so he got his boy and left, headed to his mother’s. When he returned the next day, he saw where she threw a chair into the television.
A County Road 452 Nettleton woman said someone abandoned two dogs on her property, and she cannot care for them.
A County Road 1752 Saltillo man said he got into an argument with his mother. She told him he had 10 minutes to move his camper. She took a baseball bat and broke three windows in the camper, then left around 10 a.m.
A County Road 1752 Saltillo man said his mother was yelling at him and trying to start an argument around 11:30 a.m. while he was working on his trailer. He said he just wants to repair his trailer and move to Pontotoc, but she won’t leave him alone. She told deputies she would go to a neighbor’s house and allow him to get his things together and leave.
A Birmingham Ridge Road woman said her cable went out around 9:30 p.m. The Xfinity technician said her cable box near the road had been shot and damaged. She wanted law enforcement to know about it.
A County Road 681 Saltillo woman heard what sounded like someone trying to get into her house at 2:30 a.m. Deputies checked the property and found no one.
A Haze Drive Verona woman got into an argument with her husband. When he got loud, she called 911 fearing he might get physical.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A North Spring Street man said a shirtless, drunk male kicked his front door and was banging on the windows after midnight. Officers had told the same suspect earlier in the night to stay off his own property and to quit disturbing others. He was charged with public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
A Feemster Lake Road woman said overnight someone sideswiped her car parked on the road. The 2017 Volkswagen Passat had damage to the rear passenger bumper area.
A West Main Walmart employee said an 18-year-old female intentionally failed to scan items at the self checkout. She placed seven items worth $53.40 in her bag and tried to leave without paying. She was cited for shoplifting.
A Belk employee said a female concealed women’s clothing and a necklace in her purse and walked out of the store into the mall where she was detained. The $236 in merchandise was recovered. She was cited for shoplifting.
A woman said she parked at a West Main Street bank to watch the Fourth of July fireworks at Ballard Park. As she was trying to leave the parking lot, a white Chevy Tahoe kept inching closer to her SUV. The Tahoe eventually hit the right rear of her GMC Terrain. She waited until she got home to file a police report because of the traffic.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.