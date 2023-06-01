Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Taravarous Buckley, 34, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, driving under the influence – fourth offense, careless driving, open container, no insurance.
Justin Clark, 34, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, capias possession of methamphetamine.
Henry Lee Harris, 70, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, driving under the influence – third offense.
Aaron E. Kelly, 33, of Booneville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, burglary of a building.
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A woman said a former boyfriend followed her to a County Road 1349, Mooreville, residence. The owner of the property told the suspect he needed to leave. The man went across the road and continued to watch them. That landowner also told the man he needed to leave and not return.
A County Road 1325, Mooreville, woman said her boyfriend has been lurking around the County Road 1451 residence of her relatives. She said he failed to appear at drug court in Booneville, and she wanted deputies to carry him to rehab.
A County Road 1009, Tupelo, man said he was asleep when someone started banging on his bedroom door just after midnight. An unknown woman opened the door and would not leave. After he called 911, she left, possibly with his roommate.
A County Road 748, Tupelo, woman let a female acquaintance use her car. The friend now refuses to answer the woman’s call to return the car.
A County Road 778, Tupelo, woman said someone cut her barbed wire fence and her horse got loose. She thinks her nephew is responsible.
A South Foster Drive woman said a male acquaintance was supposed to give her a ride to work in a car that she is paying for. He stopped at a gas station and told her to put gas in the car. When she said she didn’t have any money, they got into an argument, and the man drove off with her phone still in the car. She said she uses the phone for work, and the friend has not responded to calls and texts to return the phone.
A County Road 931, Tupelo, woman said a female acquaintance showed up at her house and would not leave. She said the suspect appeared to be under the influence of something and had been showing up uninvited all day. The responding deputy told the suspect she needed to leave, and she started walking up the road.
A County Road 395, Saltillo, couple said a white female showed up at their door at 3:30 a.m. The female said she got into an argument with the people where she was staying and was told to leave. The couple said the female had not caused any trouble, but she could not stay at their house. A deputy carried the woman to the Salvation Army in Tupelo.
A County Road 931, Tupelo, man said someone stole a 20-foot dual-axle car hauler from a County Road 263, Saltillo, address where he is building a house. He said the trailer was there when he left Friday but gone when he returned Sunday.
A New Albany man and his fiance were driving north on Birmingham Ridge Road around 1:15 p.m. when a faded red Chevy pickup began riding his bumper. The truck passed on a double yellow line, then slammed on his brakes and stopped. A 40-something-year-old male jumped out of the truck, cursed the man for driving slowly and began to threaten the man. The suspect then got back in his truck and drove away.
A Highway 371, Mooreville, man has a 1997 Ford pickup that he doesn’t drive much. Today he noticed the front bumper was damaged, a marker light lens was broken and there was damage to the grill. He said the last time he drove it was about a month ago.
A Drive 1312, Mooreville, woman said her “soon to be ex-husband,” 32, and his mother were kicked out of their residence about two weeks ago. They brought all of their belongings and dropped them off on the woman’s front porch. Despite her efforts, they will not remove the items and they are still homeless. She wanted a report on file in case something happened.
A County Road 1463, Nettleton, woman said her boyfriend came home irate around 10:20 p.m. He pushed her out of the way and assaulted her female friend. He then turned, pulled the woman to the ground, hit her and ripped her shirt. She fought the man off, so he started assaulting the other woman again. Both women managed to get away from him, run inside and lock the door. He fled the scene before deputies arrived.
