The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Michael Scott Foster, 58, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine, trespassing.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 185, Tupelo, woman said two German Shepherd-mix dogs have been coming onto her property and getting into the trash. They also growled at her sister-in-law. She was told the owner of the dogs recently passed away. She said two other mixed-breed dogs have been trying to get into her goat pen.
A Cove Lane, Auburn, man said while he was out of town, there were several break-ins in the area. He checked his house, and it appeared someone tried to force open a window on the south end of the structure.
A County Road 931, Tupelo, man heard his outside dogs barking around 11:45 p.m. He walked outside and saw an unknown white male standing beside his truck. The suspect was wearing a hoodie and a mask covering his face. The man fired a shot in the air and the suspect ran into the woods. When he checked, the interior lights were on inside his shop. Nothing appeared to be stolen.
A Bentgrass Circle, Saltillo, woman reported getting threatening text messages earlier in the day. She felt uneasy when the house alarm went off around 2:30 a.m. She locked herself and her daughter in a bedroom. The alarm said the front door was opened but they could not pull up the video from the front door camera. Deputies checked the property and found no one and no evidence of forced entry.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.