Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Levi Booth, 24, of Shannon, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
Shean French, 36, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Janivan Holland, 23, of Fort Pierce, Florida, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, wanted fugitive, driving under the influence – other, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, speeding.
Isa Muhammed, 37, of Chicago, Illinois, was arrested by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, prescription fraud.
Breanna Reynolds, 26, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Corrections parole violation, embezzlement greater than $1,000.
Demarco Darod Walker, 28, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, attempted enticement of a child for sexual purposes.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A County Road 275 Blue Springs man said his son, 34, borrowed a 2002 Toyota Tacoma and said he would return it the next day. When four days passed and the pickup had not been returned, the father called 911 to press criminal charges.
A County Road 1353 Mooreville man said someone stole his 1998 Yamaha Kodiak four-wheeler from under his carport.
A landlord served an eviction notice at a County Road 683 Saltillo property but the tenant refused to leave. She was told she would have to go back and see a justice court judge.
A County Road 821 Saltillo woman said the folks at the house behind her keep her up at all hours. Tonight, they got a vehicle stuck or wrecked on the property and a loud verbal dispute erupted. She feared it would escalate into a full-blown fight.
A County Road 1559 Nettleton man said his neighbor’s dogs turned over his garbage can and strew trash all over the yard. He said the dogs have attacked his dog in the past and showed signs of aggression toward him.
A man said he was at the Mooreville Market on Highway 178 around 10:30 p.m. He spoke with a male acquaintance who “all of a sudden” got in the man’s truck and refused to exit, despite being asked several times. The man flagged down a deputy for assistance. The deputy told the man multiple times to put down his beer can and step out of the truck. When he continued to refuse, the 31-year-old was arrested for disorderly conduct and carried to the county jail.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since June 10.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.