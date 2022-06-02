Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges by Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Stephanie Conway, 34, of Okolona, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, capias possession of cocaine.
Timothy Dewayne Hall, 53, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Kevin Hancock, 48, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Ruth Harris, 25, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Clifton O’Neal Hogan, 38, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated domestic violence.
Dionell Demetrus Morris, 42, of Birmingham, Alabama, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jamund Cornelius Randle, 38, of Prairie, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, burglary of an auto.
Randy Taylor, 42, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Braxton Barron, 31, of Tupelo was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of methamphetamine.
Charles Clinton Contrell. 62, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, capias false pretense.
Corie Crowell, 36, of Mantachie, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Shonkevion Martin, 30, of Auburn, Georgia, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Ryan Mitchell, 44, of Sherman, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Adam Corey Ray, 41, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine, domestic violence, failure to comply.
Charles William Roden, 44, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, felony bench warrant.
Camryn Walston, 20, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a controlled substance.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday and Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A City Point Road Verona woman took her lawnmower to a shop. Two men got into an argument, and the mechanic kept her John Deere mower.
A County Road 506 Shannon man said after they returned from horseback riding, a male acquaintance went into the garage and stole his Stihl chain saw while another man distracted him in the kitchen.
A County Road 601 Guntown man got up at 4 a.m. and discovered his county-issued garbage can was on fire. The dumpster was completely destroyed.
A Wright Way Tupelo man said someone stole his 5-by-8-foot utility trailer that was attached to his parked truck at the time.
An Okolona woman said her boyfriend went to a Ybarra drive Nettleton house and stole her lawnmower, window air conditioner and string trimmer. He also went to her house and took all his belongings.
A Drive 1163 Tupelo man said a male acquaintance was upset over a business deal that happened last year. The suspect allegedly sent the man a text threatening physical harm. The suspect has continued to make threats, vowing to get the man fired from his job.
A County Road 1463 Nettleton woman reported two suspicious people outside her house around 10 p.m. She saw a white female in the road and asked her if she was OK. The female said she needed help. The woman then saw a white male on the side of the road near the female. The female then ran east on County Road 1277. The man ran south on County Road 1463. Deputies found the man who said he was walking home and did see a female walking in the opposite direction, but he did not know who she was.
A Highway 371 Richmond man saw a white man carrying several string trimmers walking around his property around 11 p.m. He felt it was suspicious and confronted the suspect, who got into a sedan near the Dollar General and drove away headed north.
An Olive Branch man went to a County Road 1463 Nettleton residence to pick up a car for a female friend. When they arrived, a male suspect started a disturbance. Since the female has a protection order against the suspect, they called 911. He left before deputies arrived.
A County Road 270 Nettleton woman said her neighbor’s large fuzzy black dog came onto her property and attacked her dog. She texted the neighbors to let them know about the attack and was told not to text again.
A Knight Drive Saltillo woman asked for a deputy to help serve eviction papers at a County Road 683 Saltillo rental property. She was told deputies had to have a judge’s order before they could get involved in a civil matter.
A County Road 133 Tupelo woman said a man was working on her car at her place. He got it running and took it to Fulton to continue the repairs. She has not heard from him since the middle of May and learned the 2008 Chrysler is no longer at the Fulton residence.
A man went to Raybern Foods in Verona to pick up his girlfriend from work. He could smell a strong odor of marijuana. The girlfriend has complained of smelling pot on her lunch breaks as well. She told her supervisor, but nothing has been done. He added that he thought he witnessed a drug deal happen in the parking lot.
A County Road 811 Saltillo woman said he and her husband were arguing via text message. He said he was coming to her workplace to “finish the argument.” He showed up and sat outside with their 2-year-old child in the car and called her several times. She was too scared to go outside and called 911. When deputies arrived, the man admitted he had methamphetamine on him and was arrested for drug possession.
A Mitchell Road woman said while driving home from a cookout, an intoxicated female friend tried to start and altercation. When they got to the apartment complex, the friend started banging on the woman’s door.
A County Road 249 Shannon man said he was in bed around 12:45 a.m. when a female acquaintance entered the bedroom and started pushing him. She then went outside and started to break the windows of his car with multiple objects. She then set the car on fire.
A County Road 1149 Nettleton man reported a suspicious white male sitting on the ground near the intersection of his road with Highway 6. The suspect was gone by the time deputies arrived.
A Cove Lane Auburn man said he walked down to an unknown apartment to talk to a friend and was hit in the face and knocked to the ground by an unknown Black man around 7 a.m. He said the suspect appeared to be under the influence of something. He did not know the attacker’s name or which apartment he came out of.
A County Road 1310 Mooreville man said his neighbor was shooting a gun behind his apartment around 10:30 a.m. He said he heard about 30 shots.
A County Road 931 Tupelo woman said she moved in with her son about a week ago. He has not given her a key to the trailer. She called 911 around 9:30 p.m. because she believed he was inside and not opening the door for her.
A County Road 501 Shannon woman aid her husband is in the hospital. They got into an argument and he called his daughter and “told her some lies.” When she got home, the daughter was there so the woman did not stop. She said the daughter followed her to the Buzy Bee, then went back to the woman’s home to wait on her.
A woman said she is renting a County Road 1282 building to a man. She does not want a certain female at the building. The deputy explained the renter can have any company he wants.
A Drive 1287 Tupelo woman, 63, said her nephew, 25, came to her house and ate all her food. She said she is on a fixed income. When she confronted him about fixing multiple sandwiches, he cursed at her and started a disturbance. She said she doesn’t want him back on her property.
A County Road 901 Shannon woman said her ex-husband was supposed to have moved out by May 28, according to a court order. He refused to leave. He finally agreed to call his mother to come get him. But when the mother arrived, he was uncooperative. Deputies arrested the man, 59, and charged him with disorderly conduct and trespassing.
An employee of County Line Grocery on Highway 348 arrived at work at 5 a.m. and found a man passed out in a car. The 39-year-old white male was arrested for possession of Xanax.
A Birmingham Ridge Road woman is divorcing her husband, and he is not supposed to be on the property. She let him get some items out of the shed last week. He showed back up uninvited and tried to get more items.
A County Road 1390 Tupelo man, 35, said he broke up with his live-in, 26-year-old girlfriend and told her to leave. Deputies explained that since he let her live there, he would have to go through the eviction process to force her to leave. The girlfriend told deputies that she would leave in the morning.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since May 27
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.